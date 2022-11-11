Pennsylvania emergency management agency selects mission critical partners to support deployment of next generation 911

Modern, advanced 911 system will greatly enhance emergency services provided to citizens statewide

State College, PA., — The state of Pennsylvania awarded Mission Critical Partners (MCP) a contract to support the deployment of Next Generation 911 (NG911) service statewide. NG911 service will propel the state into a new age of emergency communications for generations to come. MCP, which provides consulting and managed services to public-sector organizations, will support the deployment by conducting standards reviews and providing subject-matter expertise.

Pennsylvania’s 61 PSAPs will migrate from legacy 911 service to NG911 service in a phased approach by 2025. This transition is vital given that wireless devices generated 74 percent of 911 calls in Pennsylvania in 2021. Because NG911 systems are Internet Protocol (IP)-based and broadband-enabled, they also will deliver texts, and in the future, videos, images, and other forms of rich data to public-safety answering points (PSAPs) when calls are made from wireless devices.

To support the transition, MCP will complete the following tasks:

Provide PEMA with expertise throughout NG911 migration, implementation, and post-migration, statewide

Support PEMA in transitioning existing text-to-911 services to the state’s NG911 service contract

Integrate existing regional emergency services IP networks, also known as ESInets, with the statewide ESInet, ensuring a successful integration between statewide and regional entities

Provide NG911 and ancillary services support, including assisting PEMA with the development of requirements for applications to be supported by the statewide ESInet

These include 911 call-handling systems, computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, and other public-safety systems

This support also includes maintaining compliance with national cybersecurity standards and best practices

Provide updates regarding how NG911 service will integrate with other elements of the statewide 911 plan

According to Darrin Reilly, MCP president and CEO, PEMA has made tremendous progress in fostering collaboration amongst the state’s PSAPs and regions since new 911 legislation was enacted in 2015. Examples include shared call-handling systems and data sharing achieved through regional CAD systems in many areas across Pennsylvania.

“We applaud the legislature and PEMA for taking this quantum leap forward,” said Reilly. “This enables significant cost savings, improved situational awareness for emergency responders, and improved emergency response outcomes for all of Pennsylvania’s citizens and visitors.”

