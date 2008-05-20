Public-Safety Software Developer Gets Texas Owner

ETS Development Group LLC of Texas acquired local software developer Access Data Corp. in August, but the company will remain in Albuquerque.

Access Data, launched in 1984 by software developer David Vosburgh, is a leading provider of software for public safety institutions in the Western United States. The company maintains comprehensive, Internet-based data programs for more than 500 clients in 19 states, including police departments, jail operators, municipal courts and emergency dispatch services.

