Revolutionizing public safety: SOMA Global and Mingo County 911 join forces to enhance emergency response

SOMA Global, a renowned provider of public safety software solutions, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Mingo County 911 located in Williamson, West Virginia. As part of this partnership, SOMA Global will provide a suite of cutting-edge tools to enable Mingo County to make informed decisions based on data, rapidly identify potential threats and respond more efficiently to emergencies and security needs.

The Mingo County 911 Center is an emergency call center located in the city of Williamson, West Virginia. The center serves as the primary public safety answering point for the county, receiving and dispatching emergency calls for police, fire, and medical services.

The center operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and employs highly trained emergency dispatchers who are equipped to handle a wide range of emergency situations. These dispatchers are responsible for answering and triaging incoming emergency calls, dispatching first responders to the scene, and providing critical information and support to both callers and first responders.

Mingo County 911 Center is committed to providing prompt, efficient, and effective emergency response services to the residents of Mingo County. The center’s state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled personnel ensure that emergency calls are handled with the utmost professionalism and care, helping to save lives and keep the community safe.

SOMA Global’s Regional VP of Partner Development, Andrew Jones, shared, “we are thrilled to be partnering with Mingo County to deliver innovative public safety solutions that enhance emergency response times and improve the safety of the community. At SOMA, we are committed to providing the latest technology and resources to support the work of first responders and emergency dispatchers. We look forward to working closely with Mingo County 911 to continue driving positive change and improving the lives of those we serve.”

Together, Mingo County 911 and SOMA Global are partnering together to bolster the public safety infrastructure of the community and ensure a more secure environment for all residents.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global empowers public safety and government agencies to build safer, more resilient communities through modern technology. The SOMA solution streamlines software with a unified ecosystem of pre-built applications, workflows, automations, and data interoperability. Its enterprise platform includes four key suites – critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative – that empower state and local organizations with the tools they need to better protect the communities they serve.

