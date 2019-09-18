Sarasota County Selects RapidDeploy for FutureProof Cloud Aided Dispatch Solution

Austin, TX – Sarasota County (Florida) selects RapidDeploy, the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch software for their 9-1-1 emergency communications center.

RapidDeploy’s Nimbus CAD was selected as part of a competitive procurement process and was approved by the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners earlier this week. Sarasota County chose RapidDeploy because of its vast experience in developing and deploying cloud-native solutions for 9-1-1 and Public Safety. The move to the cloud makes software easier to deploy, more affordable to agencies of all sizes, more reliable and resilient, and rich in features and interfaces.

“We are moving to a future-proof cloud platform that will allow us to keep up with rapidly changing technology needs,” said Gerald Wheeler, Public Safety Communications Manager at the Sarasota County Government, “Cloud Technology for Public Safety Communications has arrived in Florida and is here to stay.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sarasota County as an early adopter to move their dispatch operations to the Cloud,” says Steven Raucher, CEO and Co-Founder of RapidDeploy, “It’s not a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when,’ all 9-1-1 centers will move to the Cloud.”

By adopting RapidDeploy, Sarasota County will have access to modern tools to coordinate the response to 9-1-1 emergencies better, improving situational awareness, and reducing emergency response times. Sarasota County will be implementing RapidDeploy Nimbus CAD later this year. This will make Sarasota the first county in Florida to fully transition their dispatch operations to a cloud-native solution. Sarasota County’s Public Safety Communications Center is nationally recognized as a thought leader and early adopter of life-saving technology.

About RapidDeploy, Inc.

RapidDeploy is the market leader in Cloud Aided Dispatch (CAD) software. The RapidDeploy platform is rich in features and interfaces, easy to deploy and affordable for agencies of all sizes. RapidDeploy was built by First Responders using modern Microsoft Azure Government Cloud architecture, providing mission-critical reliability, cybersecurity, and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence. Learn more at www.RapidDeploy.com.