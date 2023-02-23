SOMA Global and Osage County 911 communications center, Osage Ambulance District, and Osage County Sheriff’s Office announce new public safety technology partnership

TAMPA, Fla., — SOMA Global, a premiere provider of cloud-native technology solutions for critical response and operating software, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Osage County 911, Osage Ambulance District, and Osage County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri.

SOMA’s commitment to innovation and excellence has made them a trusted partner for government agencies across the country. With this partnership, SOMA Global and Osage County are poised to make a significant impact in improving emergency response and public safety in the region.

Courtesy Photo

Through this partnership, SOMA Global will work closely with the Osage County organizations to modernize their public safety technology solutions. This includes implementing the latest cloud-based technologies, providing seamless communication between dispatchers and first responders, and improving the overall efficiency of emergency response processes. Osage’s goal is to provide prompt, professional dispatch service for all calls they receive making Osage a safer community to live, work, and visit.

According to Andrew Jones, SOMA Global’s Regional VP of Partner Development, “We are thrilled to partner with Osage County 911, Ambulance District, and the Sheriff’s Office to provide them with the latest advancements in public safety technology. By modernizing their emergency response systems, we hope to help Osage save more lives and protect their residents more effectively while enabling them to provide the highest quality of service to their community.”

Together, SOMA Global and Osage county are committed to delivering the highest quality public safety solutions that empower first responders, protect communities, and save lives.

For more information about SOMA Global, please visit somaglobal.com

