SOMA Global welcomes former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to its Board of Advisors

TAMPA, FL — SOMA Global, a leading provider of Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™), today announced Pam Bondi’s appointment as the first member on their Board of Advisors. Bondi brings more than 30 years of experience as an American attorney, career prosecutor and the first female Florida Attorney General (2011 – 2019).

“Pam’s unwavering commitment to supporting law enforcement, officer safety, and technology advancements in public safety will be the perfect addition to our Board of Advisors,” said Peter Quintas, co-founder and CEO of SOMA Global. “She has spent her career protecting the great state of Florida (SOMA’s headquarters) and as a prosecutor, protecting our communities which will lend real-world expertise as we expand SOMA’s cloud-native solutions. Pam’s support will help position the company for long-term growth and influential impact within the public safety sector.”

“SOMA’s leadership position in the market and the opportunity to advance the public safety technology industry together makes me proud,” said Bondi. “Enabling law enforcement to operate in innovative ways so that everyone gets home safe is critically important in today’s world. It’s an exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to working alongside this dedicated team to build on their positive momentum.”

Pam Bondi is well respected by law enforcement agencies nationwide. Upon graduating from the University of Florida, she knew she wanted to impact people positively. While serving as Attorney General, she was appointed to the President’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission, served as Chair of Florida’s Statewide Human Trafficking Council, and established her Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. She holds many accreditations, including the 2019 Stetson University College of Law’s Highest Honor – the Ben C. Willard Award for Humanitarian Achievement in addition to serving on numerous committees including the University of Florida Alumni Board, President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, the Board of the Special Olympics, and the National Association of Attorneys General. She currently is on the Board of Trustees for the Kennedy Center. Bondi’s deep-rooted dedication to serving the people is why she is the ultimate addition to the organization.

With the appointment of Bondi, SOMA’s Board now includes her on their Board of Advisors and Will Weatherford (Managing Partner) and David Seider (Principal) of Weatherford Capital on their Global Board of Directors.

“The combined experiences from SOMA’s 50 employees, Pam Bondi, and Weatherford Capital will help propel our next stage of growth. On behalf of my co-founder, Nick Stohlman, and I, we are thrilled to have Bondi join our team, and we are encouraged as we embark on our most ambitious year yet,” said Peter Quintas.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded in 2017 to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™) platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch, Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.somaglobal.com.