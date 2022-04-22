State of Utah Selects Tyler Technologies in First Statewide Public Safety Deployment

Tyler to bring enhanced case management and mobility to Utah Department of Public Safety

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) for Tyler’s public safety suite, including Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Mobile, Field Mobile, Enforcement Mobile, and Public Safety Analytics.

Utah DPS was seeking a robust, comprehensive public safety solution to serve several key departments, including records, investigations, evidence, patrol, and command. The agency selected Tyler to help overcome its current system challenges and bolster other areas like report writing and data and analytics.

Tyler’s public safety suite will bring several new capabilities to departments, including:

A feature-rich system offering true mobility to staff

More efficient approval processes and report-writing, enabling strong state and federal reporting compliance

A single source of complete data for analysis, benefitting investigations, internal reporting, and Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDACTS) efforts

A records management system that includes robust case management, activity reporting, and property/evidence reporting

Integration with state public safety answering point (PSAP) centers

Reduced duplicate data entry, freeing troopers and officers to spend more time policing and maximizing resources

“We are thrilled to be selected by the Utah Department of Public Safety to provide a statewide public safety system, supporting patrol and records staff,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We are eager to address Utah DPS’s current challenges with the staff’s user experience of the system, limitations in reporting, and lack of integration with PSAP centers. We are confident that Tyler’s system will bring increased efficiency and promote productivity for its staff, ultimately making communities safer.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.