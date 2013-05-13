The Mobility Edge: Innovative Technology for Public Safety

As a Police Officer with 18 years experience I recognized the need for drastic change in the way Police/Fire/EMS need to interact with newer technologies from the headquarters end to the Police/Fire/EMS on the street end. This belief led me to create a highly knowledgeable team around a great product that will change how your profession is done and save your town money.

The Emergency Services professions all across America are facing some tough challenges. Towns and cities from every part of our country are facing tough economic times and are therefore forced to reduce their budgets in the public services areas. The result has been a reduction in manpower and resources in all areas of Police/Fire/EMS. Despite these cutbacks, the public still wants the safety and security of their families provided for.

