Weatherford Capital announces $22.5 million Series A investment in SOMA Global

TAMPA, FL – Weatherford Capital, a leading family-owned private investment firm, today announced it has completed a $22.5 million Series A investment in SOMA Global (the “Company”), a leading provider of cloud-native, modern public safety solutions focused on the public sector.

SOMA Global was founded in 2017 to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. Founded by a team of public safety and technology veterans, SOMA Global’s Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™) platform offers industry-leading computer-aided dispatch, mobile dispatch, records management and jail solutions. Government Technology magazine recently named SOMA Global to its 2021 GovTech 100, a “compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.” SOMA Global is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

“We are delighted to complete this investment in SOMA Global, Weatherford Capital’s third government technology investment in three years,” said Will Weatherford, Managing Partner, Weatherford Capital. “The law enforcement sector has an immense need to adopt modern, cloud-based technologies to help create more efficient and effective outcomes for first responders and the communities they serve. The SOMA Global platform is adding significant value to its law enforcement partners by bringing their mission critical technology functions into the cloud.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Weatherford Capital as an investor in SOMA Global,” said Peter Quintas, Founder & CEO, SOMA Global. “Given the firm’s significant experience investing in the govtech sector, and its collaborative approach to value creation, we believe Weatherford is an ideal partner for SOMA. We look forward to working closely with the Weatherford team, focusing on product development and further scaling the business to deliver what we consider the market’s most robust and flexible cloud-based public safety platform with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders.”

In conjunction with this transaction,Will Weatherford (Managing Partner) and David Seider (Principal) of Weatherford Capital will join the SOMA Global Board of Directors.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded in 2017 to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™) platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch, Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.somaglobal.com.

About Weatherford Capital

Weatherford Capital is a family-owned private investment firm founded in 2015. The firm has managed $525 million in committed capital since inception. Our team has over 35 years of investment experience conducting over 60 transactions across the globe. Weatherford Capital makes $10-$50 million growth equity investments in rapidly growing companies with people who share our commitment to excellence, integrity, faith, family, and community. Weatherford Capital’s government technology portfolio also includes PayIt, an award-winning, cloud service provider for digital government transformation, and OpenGov, a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for governments. For more information, visit www.weatherfordcapital.com.