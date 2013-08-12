Police receive grant to purchase mapping equipment

By Tricia L. Nadolny

Concord Monitor

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Police Department has received a $27,000 federal grant for equipment that will allow them to more quickly map accident scenes.

“Right now we’re doing manual measurements on scene, resulting in a road being closed for hours and hours and hours,” Concord police Lt. Timothy O’Malley said. “With this it should greatly reduce the time.”

The equipment can also be used to map crime scenes and help the police clear those areas more quickly, the police said.

Full Story: Police get grant to purchase mapping equipment