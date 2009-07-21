CrimeReports Launches Next-Generation Crime Analytics Tool

Command Central Offers Law Enforcement Agencies Powerful Crime Analysis Tools

SALT LAKE CITY – Today CrimeReports announced the launch of Command Central, a web-based analytics platform that tracks and manages crime data through user-friendly graphs, charts, maps, and visualizations to support CompStat-style analysis. Command Central gives every member of the police agency controlled and secure access to relevant, detailed and timely crime data for their jurisdiction.

Command Central includes a dashboard display with a variety of analytics. Some features include anomaly detection for indicating a change in crime rates, trending visualizations, an interactive map of crime hot spots and other powerful tools that enable the most efficient use of police resources to target crime.

Command Central is the result of rigorous testing from twenty police agencies across the country who used, tested, and gave feedback on all its features and functionality.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Greg Whisenant, founder and CEO or CrimeReports. “We are confident that Command Central is an inexpensive tool that can give any size law enforcement agency the ability to easily generate powerful, interactive reports to help them prevent and reduce crime.”

Command Central requires no additional infrastructure and can be up and running within 24 hours. And because it is web-based, there is no additional cost for maintenance or updates.

Other features include:

• TOD/DOW: a Time of Day / Day of Week heat map that displays when selected crimes occur most frequently during the week

• Roll Call: a scrolling list of the most recent crime incidents by beat or police service area

• Area Comparison: a bar graph comparing the number of incidents of selected crimes in multiple areas for a given date range

• Crime By Date Comparison: a line graph showing trends of selected crimes for a given date range

• Crime Type Comparison: Bar graph that compares the frequency of different crime types

About CrimeReports

CrimeReports provides law enforcement agencies with an affordable and easy-to-use Web-based service that lets them share up-to-date neighborhood crime data with the public. Community members can access the information for free, empowering them to make informed decisions to help improve the safety of their neighborhood and community. For more information, visit CrimeReports.com.