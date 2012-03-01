Esri Press Book Presents Latest Crime Mapping and Analysis Methods

Redlands, California—GIS Tutorial for Crime Analysis, the new workbook from Esri Press, combines step-by-step tutorials with independent exercises to teach readers the skills needed to apply mapping and analysis to police work.

Designed for both classroom instruction and self-study, the book includes a 180-day trial version of ArcGIS 10 for Desktop software and real crime data obtained from the Pittsburgh Police Bureau and the Allegheny County 911 Center in Pennsylvania. An instructor resource DVD is available from Esri Press by request.

“GIS Tutorial for Crime Analysis is an invaluable resource to those in law enforcement who are involved in crime mapping and analysis,” says Lew Nelson, Esri’s director of global law enforcement solutions. “It provides practical exercises that are beneficial to both novice and experienced GIS specialists.”

The book is coauthored by Wilpen L. Gorr and Kristen S. Kurland. Gorr is a professor of public policy and management information systems; Kurland is a professor of architecture, information systems, and public policy. Both teach at the H. John Heinz III College at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

GIS Tutorial for Crime Analysis (ISBN: 978-1-58948-214-2, 296 pages, US$79.95) is available at online retailers worldwide, at esri.com/esripress, or by calling 1-800-447-9778. Outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

