Getac Announces Tougher, Smarter, Faster Z710 Rugged Tablet With Android 4.1

Updated Operating System Gives Field Personnel Access to Google Play, Sports Faster Processor, and Maintains Ultra-Rugged Design with Scratch-Resistant Touch Screen and Sunlight Readability

IRVINE, Calif. — Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers, announced today its Z710 Android-powered rugged tablet will now incorporate the Android 4.1 operating system. Specifically designed to work with the dual-core processors, the Getac Z710, together with the Android 4.1 OS, provides improved speed and responsiveness for field personnel. From any job site, users also have the ability to access an endless library of useful apps directly from Google Play and other Google Mobile Services.

Designed to meet the needs of field personnel where time and efficiency are crucial elements of the job, the Z710 provides more than 10 hours of battery life and a fast boot-up time of 30 seconds. In addition to boasting speed and efficiency, the Z710 maintains all the rugged and performance features field pros have come to expect from Getac.

The seven-inch screen offers unprecedented touch sensitivity — even when an individual is wearing gloves — thanks to Getac’s proprietary LumiBondTM technology. The screen also gives users a wider viewing angle, which provides improved readability under direct sunlight. Programmable key options add to the tablet’s speed and custom functionality, and this allows users to save time and boost productivity. In addition, the Z710 can be configured with an integrated 1D/2D barcode reader, which enables rapid data capture that is up to three times faster than data capture from devices relying on software-based scanners. By using integrated GPS technology (SiRFstarIVTM), which is accurate within 12 feet, the Z710 also has a high-frequency RFID reader for scanning electronic data from tags and capturing positioning data.

“The response to our Z710 rugged tablet has been amazing,” says Jim Rimay, president of Getac. “Adding Android 4.1 OS allows us to unlock the second processor core — improving the performance in addition to enhancing security and the user interface, and adding access to Google Play for our mobile customers.”

In addition to its data capture, communication and connectivity capabilities, the Z710 tablet is one the most rugged tablets of its kind. The Z710 is the world’s first ANSI/ISA 12.12.01 certified fully rugged tablet —meaning it can be used in hazardous locations (e.g. areas where flammable gas may be present). This tablet is MIL-STD-810G certified to withstand drops up to six feet. It is also IP65 certified (for dust and liquid) and certified to operate in temperatures ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The Getac Z710 is designed to exceed the requirements of the most important entity of all —the field service professionals who use it.

The Getac Z710 starts at $1,499 (MSRP*) and will begin shipping in May 2013. Existing Z710 customers can easily upgrade to Android 4.1 beginning May 1, 2013 by visiting Z710upgrade.com. The Z710 rugged tablet is backed by a three-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty.