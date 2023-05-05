Precisely and Devon & Cornwall Police recognized by Geospatial World for innovation and expertise in location intelligence

Recognition underscores the critical role of contextualized data and geospatial expertise in delivering valuable location-based insights for confident decision-making

BURLINGTON, Mass. - Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that Devon & Cornwall Police have won a prestigious Geospatial World Excellence Award in the category of Public Safety. The UK police force was recognized for its ground-breaking use of geographic information system (GIS) technology for security planning during the 2021 G7 Summit, with MapInfo Pro from Precisely playing an important role to unlock maximum context from geospatial data.

Announced live from the Geospatial World Forum, the internationally acclaimed Excellence Awards recognize exemplary practices in the global geospatial industry. Devon & Cornwall Police are being celebrated for their innovative use of GIS software to enhance safety measures during the annual gathering of policy leaders from seven of the world’s major democracies, hosted in Cornwall, UK during June 2021. The police force combined MapInfo Pro, a powerful desktop mapping solution that unlocks location-based context from data, with third-party 3D visualizations to create a digital twin that enabled precise contingency planning – based on a model that had an accuracy of up to five millimeters.

“The G7 Summit went off without security hitch, with the GIS technology widely credited as being central to its success,” said Robert Goldsmith, GIS and Mapping Manager, Devon & Cornwall Police. “The team are very proud to receive this award and look forward to our continued work with Precisely, harnessing location intelligence to drive even greater opportunities and efficiencies for our police force and for the wider community.”

Precisely received additional recognition during the Geospatial World event with two of its location intelligence experts, Neena Priyanka, PhD, Product Manager, and Amarsh Chaturvedi, Director of Software Development, named in the 2023 50 Rising Stars list. The initiative serves to highlight the outstanding accomplishments of young professionals in the field of geospatial technology as well as its real-world impact on the environment, society, and the economy.

“We’re thrilled to see the exceptional talent of our location intelligence team recognized in this way by one of the world’s leading voices on geospatial technology,” said Clarence Hempfield, SVP – Location Intelligence at Precisely. “The unbeatable combination of our deep domain expertise, market-leading geo addressing, and spatial analytics solutions empower organizations around the world to unlock valuable location-based insights and deliver trusted, contextualized data whenever and wherever it’s most needed.”

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.