City of Georgetown Police Department redefines modern law enforcement technology as SOMA Global launches its first records management system in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. — SOMA Global, a leading provider of cloud-native public safety software solutions, is thrilled to announce their Records Management System go-live with the City of Georgetown Police Department.

By adopting SOMA’s state-of-the-art operating system, Georgetown sets a new standard in modern law enforcement, effectively bridging the gap between technology and service excellence. With seamless integration and user-friendly features, officers can efficiently manage operations, optimize resources, and provide swift, effective responses to emergency situations. The partnership is enthusiastically endorsed by Chief William Pierce of the City of Georgetown Police Department, who emphasizes the importance of this transformative step.

“In our ongoing commitment to provide outstanding service to our citizens through excellence in policing, we have partnered with SOMA Global. This partnership will equip the Georgetown Police Department with an advanced operating and reporting platform that will transcend the technology currently being used by our officers and will enable us to better serve our community in furtherance of our mission,” said Chief William Pierce of the City of Georgetown Police Department. “SOMA’s team of professionals are knowledgeable and receptive to our needs. I am very excited to be the first agency in South Carolina to launch this operating system and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Georgetown Police Department is proud to be at the forefront of this technological revolution, reflecting their commitment to staying ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of law enforcement. As the first agency in South Carolina to deploy SOMA Global’s innovative RMS, the department embraces a future of continued advancements and a stronger partnership with SOMA Global.

“I am immensely proud of the collaboration between SOMA and the City of Georgetown Police Department. Together, we are empowering officers to serve their community with unparalleled efficiency and dedication. This partnership sets a powerful precedent for the future of public safety, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards safer and thriving communities,” said Matt Stull, VP of Implementation at SOMA Global.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global empowers public safety and government agencies to build safer, more resilient communities through modern technology. The SOMA solution streamlines software with a unified ecosystem of pre-built applications, workflows, automations, and data interoperability. Its enterprise platform includes four key suites – critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative – that empower state and local organizations with the tools they need to better protect the communities they serve. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or at www.somaglobal.com.

