Collective Data and Real Time Networks partner to deliver seamless, secure asset management through integrated smart locker solution

PRESS RELEASE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Collective Data, a leading provider of configurable asset management software solutions for government and enterprise organizations, and Real Time Networks Inc., an industry leader in secure physical asset control solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration that delivers unprecedented levels of control, security and visibility into asset access and usage. The collaboration introduces an integration between Collective Data’s asset management platform and Real Time Networks’ AssetTracer intelligent lockers.

The integration empowers organizations to improve the issuance and return of critical assets such as radios, firearms, laptops and evidence kits. These items are issued and returned through secure, electronically controlled lockers that are fully managed within the Collective Data system. The solution simplifies workflows, enhances accountability and ensures that only authorized personnel can access assets.

“We’re empowering our clients with the confidence that their assets are secure, accounted for and ready when needed,” said Jason Wonase, CEO of Collective Data. “This integration reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation that solves real problems in real time.”

“This collaboration brings together two trusted solutions to solve a critical operational challenge: ensuring the right people have secure, documented access to the right equipment—anytime, anywhere,” said Mike French, CEO of Real Time Networks. “By combining our intelligent locker technology with Collective Data’s powerful asset management platform, we’re helping organizations eliminate friction, reduce risk, and increase confidence in every asset transaction.”

Real Time Networks’ intelligent lockers are trusted by public safety, government and commercial clients across North America. When combined with Collective Data’s flexible asset management platform, users benefit from a seamless, end-to-end asset issuance experience to make sure employees have access to critical gear when they need it.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Heightened asset control – Items are issued and returned through secure lockers with real-time updates in the Collective Data system. No manual checkouts are required.

Enhanced accountability and audit trails – Every asset interaction is logged automatically, providing a complete chain of custody of who accessed what and when.

24/7 secure access – Authorized users can retrieve mission-critical equipment anytime, without needing administrative oversight.

Custom access rules and user permissions – Access can be restricted to specific personnel based on department policies or security levels.

Streamlined operations and reduced loss – Lost or misplaced items are minimized through smart locker access combined with real-time digital tracking.

Scalable for any agency or department – The solution supports a wide range of asset types, including weapons, medical kits and high-value electronics.

For more information about the integration or to schedule a demo, visit https://collectivedata.com/intelligent-lockers

About Collective Data

Collective Data is a leading provider of configurable asset management software tailored to the complex needs of government and enterprise organizations. Trusted by of agencies across North America, Collective Data’s platform offers powerful tools to manage the full lifecycle of critical assets. This includes issuing, tracking, auditing and maintaining assets within a secure and easy-to-use system. Known for its flexibility, automation and real-time visibility, Collective Data helps organizations streamline operations, improve accountability and adapt to changing demands with confidence.

About Real Time Networks Inc.

Real Time Networks (RTN) is a leading provider of intelligent key and asset management solutions, delivering enhanced security, real-time accountability, and operational efficiency to organizations across North America and around the world. With more than 30 years of experience, RTN develops and supports advanced technologies including KeyTracer electronic key cabinets and AssetTracer intelligent lockers—trusted by public safety, government, and enterprise clients alike. Our comprehensive solutions are backed by responsive customer support and deep domain knowledge, ensuring our clients maintain full control and accountability over their critical assets at all times.