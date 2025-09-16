On-demand webinar: From request to retirement: Unlocking the full value of your assets with digital workflows and barcoding

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Is your agency getting the most out of its assets? Outdated tools like paper forms, manual processes and complicated software create roadblocks. Replacing them with a streamlined solution unlocks new levels of efficiency, accuracy and return on investment. Join Collective Data and Zebra Technologies as we walk you through how modern law enforcement and government organizations are leveraging digital workflows, barcoding and lifecycle data to cut costs and maximize resources. If you’re ready to see how technology pays for itself and how the right tools can take your operations from request to retirement, you will not want to miss this session.

In this webinar, you will:



Understand how to leverage new digital workflows to achieve more with less.



to achieve more with less. Learn the newest strategies behind modern, efficient operations.



behind modern, efficient operations. Discover how asset management can increase accuracy, transparency and innovation.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“I always enjoy learning and this was a great learning opportunity.”

“The information presented was very relevant and important.”

“Everyone was great!”

“Very informative.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kerry Wicks, Tim Langer

Kerry Wicks is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in public service and technology. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who spent 16 years in law enforcement and has over 20 years of experience in government technology. Currently, Kerry is focused on developing public safety solutions at Zebra Technologies, where he works on the Public Sector Solutions team.

With over a decade dedicated to asset management in the law enforcement community, Tim Langer has led 150+ successful deployments, transforming inventory and tool rooms in police departments nationwide. His expertise lies in streamlining processes, solving complex challenges and creating automation, all while navigating IT pre-implementation environments and Authorize to Operate (ATO) requirements. As a passionate inventory management partner, Tim combines deep industry knowledge with advanced barcoding solutions, making him a trusted leader in helping police departments revolutionize how they manage their assets and inventory.