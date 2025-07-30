Collective Data to digitally transform tool management for Virginia Department of Corrections

PRESS RELEASE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Collective Data, a leading provider of asset and inventory management software for the public sector, has been awarded a contract by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) to implement a digital tool management system across its statewide facilities.

Serving more than 40 institutions and community corrections centers, VADOC is one of the largest correctional systems in the United States. This modernization effort will replace the department’s legacy paper-based process with a secure, digital platform that ensures greater control, visibility, and accountability over tool inventory and usage.

“Tool management in correctional facilities is not just about tracking equipment. It plays a vital role in maintaining safety, reducing risk, and improving operational efficiency,” said Jason Wonase, CEO of Collective Data. “We’re honored to support the Virginia Department of Corrections in this important digital transformation.”

The system will enable real-time tracking of tool assignments to both corrections staff and incarcerated individuals participating in vocational programs. Each tool transaction will be digitally logged to reduce the potential for miscommunication, human error, or loss of high-risk tools.

By digitizing this mission-critical process, VADOC is reinforcing its commitment to safety, transparency, and operational excellence.

Key Benefits of the Modernization Include:

Improved Accountability: Digital audit trails ensure every tool is checked in and out properly, with full traceability across shifts and locations.

Operational Efficiency: Centralized visibility, automated workflows, and elimination of manual recordkeeping streamline day-to-day operations.

Data-Driven Insights: The system provides analytics on usage trends and inventory forecasts to support better planning and resource allocation.

Cost Reduction: Minimizing tool loss, administrative overhead, and downtime will result in long-term financial efficiency.

This initiative reflects broader corrections industry trends toward secure technology, digitized workflows, and support for rehabilitative programming.

Collective Data’s platform will be implemented in accordance with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s strict security and IT standards, supporting VADOC’s mission to ensure the safety of the public, staff, and those in custody.

About Collective Data

Collective Data is a software company specializing in asset, fleet, and inventory management solutions for public safety, government, and enterprise organizations. With over 25 years of experience, Collective Data helps agencies bring clarity to complex operations with fully configurable, scalable systems that adapt to unique needs.