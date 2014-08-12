LexisNexis Acquires Coplogic, Adds Citizen Incident Reporting Capability to eCrash Solution

ATLANTA (August, 2014) — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the acquisition of Coplogic, a leading provider of citizen self-reporting software solutions to law enforcement agencies. The acquisition – which includes Coplogic’s technology, staff and book of business – adds a citizen incident reporting capability to the LexisNexis eCrash solution. As a result of the acquisition, law enforcement agencies will experience significant time savings and efficiencies that enable them to better allocate resources to pursue other public safety activities and better meet the needs of the community. Agencies using the Coplogic solution have reported citizens filing up to 30 percent of all reports online, eliminating the need to dispatch officers for minor non-threatening incidents.

Coplogic is actively deployed in 450 law enforcement agencies across North America, including:

Six of the 10 largest U.S. cities 60 of the 100 largest U.S. cities Nine of the 10 largest metropolitan areas in Canada

“Reduced budgets continue to be a driving force for law enforcement agencies, forcing them to provide services with fewer resources,” said Bill Madison, CEO, Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “This reality often results in an agency having to make decisions on what types of incidents require law enforcement response. Providing a service that enables citizens to submit incident reports electronically saves significant time for law enforcement and the individual. This acquisition enables LexisNexis to offer a more complete end-to-end solution to law enforcement that includes electronic crash citations and citizen reporting solutions.”

“The integration of our online citizen incident reporting capabilities further expands the value of LexisNexis eCrash to police agencies,” said Randy Burkhammer, CEO, Coplogic. “We pursued the idea of being acquired by LexisNexis because of the clear synergies between our solutions. This was the next logical step in our ability to provide leading solutions to law enforcement.”

Agencies such as New Mexico State Police, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Police Department and Miami Dade Police Department have deployed LexisNexis® eCrash, a free electronic crash reporting solution. LexisNexis eCrash automates the entire crash report process from initial data capture, to administration and through to report distribution. In addition to providing officers with an automated exchange of information to easily and quickly supply reports to involved parties, states and other organizations, the solution includes an analytic component allowing officers to easily identify accident-prone locations.

Coplogic, located in San Ramon, California, will bring the value of expanded crash report incident coverage with citizen report technology to LexisNexis eCrash. Known as the DeskOfficer Online Reporting System (DORS), this capability is a browser-based software system accessible by citizens and law enforcement administrators to enable self-reporting of, and access to, reports for incidents, such as theft, vandalism or minor traffic accidents. LexisNexis also acquires the company’s Law Enforcement Automated Personnel System (LEAPS) and Overtime Manager and Scheduling System (OTMS).

For additional information on LexisNexis eCrash, visit https://ecrash.lexisnexis.com/.

About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (www.lexisnexis.com/risk) is a leader in providing essential information that helps customers across all industries and government assess, predict and manage risk. Combining cutting-edge technology, unique data and advanced analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector while upholding the highest standards of security and privacy. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is part of Reed Elsevier, a world leading provider of professional information solutions.

About Coplogic

Coplogic is a software services (SaaS) company dedicated to providing innovative technical solutions to public safety agencies. Our staff combines Silicon Valley engineering expertise with over 100 years of combined law enforcement experience to provide powerful, flexible products to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across North America.

