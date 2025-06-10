Kentucky’s specialty courts adopt Versaterm’s cloud-based system to support recovery-focused case management

PRESS RELEASE

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Versaterm, a global leader in public safety solutions, today announced the deployment of its Versaterm CaseWorX for Courts at the Kentucky Department of Specialty Courts (DSPC), which is administered by the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts. By implementing an advanced cloud solution, the DSPC has completely modernized for efficient and cost-effective management, improving outcomes in Kentucky’s statewide recovery and treatment court programs.

Kentucky’s specialty courts operate within a nation-leading, fully unified court system known as the Kentucky Court of Justice. Drug treatment courts serve residents in all 120 counties, while veteran treatment courts are active in eight counties. By the end of the year, the state aims to expand its mental health court presence to 18 counties. With a staff of nearly 200, the DSPC manages a broad range of responsibilities across these programs, from tracking attendance in rehabilitative programs and documenting goal achievement to monitoring financial obligations. The need for comprehensive, accurate case data is essential in supporting each participant’s recovery journey.

“This partnership with Versaterm marks a transformative step in how we support the people in our programs,” said Audrey Collins, Executive Officer of the DSPC. “With a reliable, statewide system, our teams can focus more on meaningful interactions and less on paperwork and manual data entry, helping individuals move forward with greater care and support.”

Versaterm CaseWorX for Courts is a people-centered case management solution that helps judicial public agencies strengthen accountability and support long-term recovery. Built for treatment, specialty and probation courts, the solution streamlines workflows and automates routine processes. The solution enables secure coordination while maintaining data privacy and transparency. With complete visibility from program entry to completion, agencies can reduce recidivism, operate more efficiently and improve outcomes for individuals and communities.

“A statewide approach to case management opens the door to more coordinated and just outcomes,” said Adam Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer, Versaterm. “We’re honored to support Kentucky’s leadership in creating a connected specialty court infrastructure that enables secure coordination and empowers staff to work more effectively.”

Versaterm welcomes you to join its booth during RISE25 from May 28-31. A panel discussion about challenges and best practices for transitioning to a statewide court system will be held on May 29 at 2:30 p.m. in room Desoto 4-5, featuring representatives from Kentucky and other court systems.

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Since 1977, Versaterm has embarked on a journey to build an ecosystem that enhances community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn, or X.