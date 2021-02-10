OPCD selects HxGN OnCall Records to provide multi-agency records management system

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD), in coordination with the City of New Orleans, has selected HxGN OnCall Records to provide state-of-the-art, multi-agency records management system.

HxGN OnCall Records is a cloud-deployable records management system (RMS) that serves all facets of law enforcement operations and administration. Accessed via browsers and mobile apps, it provides reliable access to comprehensive information and tools whenever and wherever needed.

Out of the box, HxGN OnCall Records is expected to help agencies in Orleans Parish:

Streamline records capture and management

Reduce administrative burdens

Enhance data quality

Harness complete information

Enable real-time, rules-based alerts

Provide visual reports and analytics all roles can use

Comply with laws and regulations

Adapt to change and agency needs

Support on-premises and cloud deployment

Lower total cost of ownership

Integrate with computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and mobile systems

“We are very excited to take advantage of this state-of-the-art records management technology,” stated OPCD Executive Director, Tyrell Morris. “HxGN OnCall Records is expected to provide OPCD and City of New Orleans public safety agencies with an easily manageable, user-intuitive records system that will scale and configure to meet agency needs, including the quick and easy execution of duties such as administrative tasks, investigative functions and resource management. This is just one more way that OPCD and the City of New Orleans is seeking out cutting edge technology in order to become more effective and efficient in providing the services our residents and visitors need.”

The HxGN OnCall Records project for OPCD, the New Orleans Police Department and Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department will entail an approximately 12-month implementation process, moving agencies to a modern cloud-based records management solution. Through this system, officers and deputies will have reliable access to comprehensive information and tools no matter where they are.

HxGN OnCall Records and HxGN OnCall Analytics will benefit New Orleans by helping agencies achieve NIBRS compliance, enabling seamless data-sharing between agencies and providing new insights for data-driven policing and real-time decision making. Additionally, HxGN OnCall Records will bring exceptional resilience and security to agency data through the utilization of this Hexagon-hosted cloud solution and the Microsoft Azure Cloud backup system.

“HxGN OnCall Records is a flexible, powerful records management system that will serve as a centralized resource for the City of New Orleans,” said Ben Ernst, vice president and general manager of U.S. public safety for Hexagon’s Safety & Infrastructure division. “With HxGN OnCall Records, agencies in Orleans Parish will be able to quickly capture and harness information, inform investigations, enhance data quality and effectively manage resources. We’re excited to be partnering with OPCD and the city to deploy this robust solution safely and securely in the cloud and serve as the administrator, which will allow first responders to focus on keeping the community safe.”

About Orleans Parish Communications District

Formed in 1982, the Orleans Parish Communication District is the public safety answering point (PSAP) for all emergency communications via 9-1-1 within Orleans Parish. The agency employs over 140 individuals and provides emergency medical dispatch, emergency fire dispatch, and emergency police dispatch for the millions of annual visitors and residents of the City of New Orleans. OPCD is a member of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials (APCO) and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA). The Mission of OPCD is to Get the Right People to the Right Place at the Right Time, Better than Anybody Else in the World.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon’s Safety & Infrastructure division provides software for smart and safe cities, improving the performance, efficiency, and resilience of vital services. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.4bn USD. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.