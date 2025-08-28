Tyler Technologies acquires Emergency Networking

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has acquired Emergency Networking, Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in cloud-native software for fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies.

Tyler’s acquisition of Emergency Networking strengthens Tyler’s comprehensive public safety suite at a critical time. By January 1, 2026, all fire and EMS departments nationwide must move from the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) to the National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS). Emergency Networking is one of the first fire records reporting solutions to meet and submit to the new NERIS compliance requirements.

With Emergency Networking’s expertise in the fire and EMS industry, Tyler now has the most comprehensive suite of solutions for public safety agencies, from law enforcement to first responders to EMS agencies.

“Having been a partner of Emergency Networking since 2023, we have not only seen their innovative products first-hand, but we have successfully delivered a positive experience to both Emergency Networking and Tyler clients,” said Andrew Hittle, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “This acquisition elevates our public safety offering with a complete fire and EMS records management suite, which is critical for our fire department clients who must adhere to the NERIS reporting standards by the end of this year. We are confident the addition of Emergency Networking’s solutions – and their team members – will help make these agencies even stronger, empowering them to keep their communities safe.”

Emergency Networking offers a full spectrum of solutions for fire departments and EMS agencies, including Patient Care Reporting (ePCR), NFIRS, NERIS, inspections, hydrants, training, inventory, exposures, community paramedicine, advanced analytics, and forms. With its efficient fire and ePCR records management and reporting, responders spend more time responding to emergencies and less time on paperwork. Its advanced analytics and reporting capabilities help agencies identify trends, allowing them to make more informed, proactive decisions.

Emergency Networking serves more than 500 clients, including fire and EMS agencies, ambulance and transport agencies, and state fire marshals and commissioners. Tyler and Emergency Networking recently announced an agreement with the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security to support its transition to NERIS.

“We look forward to growing our relationship with Tyler as an official part of the team,” said Sean Ramsey, chief executive officer of Emergency Networking. “Our expertise in NERIS reporting combined with Tyler’s decades-long expertise in the public safety market will allow us to support these agencies better than ever before.”

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Emergency Networking was founded in 2017. Management and staff will become part of Tyler’s Public Safety Division.

