Webinar: From burnout to balance: The hidden impact of report writing efficiency

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Join us for a critical conversation about one of law enforcement’s most overlooked challenges: The hidden weight of administrative work and how it impacts officer wellbeing and community relationships.

In this webinar, you’ll discover how reducing report writing time from 30 minutes to just 7 minutes per report is creating positive changes across police departments nationwide.

This isn’t just about technology – it’s about restoring the human element of policing and creating sustainable careers that serve both officers and the communities they protect.

Through real world examples, we’ll explore how this seemingly simple efficiency gain is:



Reducing officer burnout by giving back valuable personal time each week.



by giving back valuable personal time each week. Improving retention rates as officers rediscover their passion for community policing.



as officers rediscover their passion for community policing. Strengthening community trust through increased officer presence and engagement.



through increased officer presence and engagement. Enhancing report accuracy and consistency while dramatically reducing completion time.

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Duane Kietzman

Duane Kietzman is a Senior Manager at Tyler Technologies, overseeing vision and strategy for emergency response solutions. He has been in an ECC, fire rig or police car in 25 states. Duane has presented at Michigan Emerging Tech, Illinois Public Safety Telecommunications Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and more.