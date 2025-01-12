LiveU presents its IP-video ecosystem innovations for greater efficiency, safety, and performance

PRESS RELEASE

HACKENSACK, N.J. — LiveU is driven by its desire to provide customers with high-quality live video contribution, production, and distribution solutions through its award-winning LiveU EcoSystem, enabling broadcasters, sports organizations, and other content creators to share their stories globally in dynamic, engaging ways.

At ISE 2025, LiveU will present its complete IP-video portfolio, underpinned by its resilient, low-latency LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol. On show for the first time will be LiveU’s new LU-REQON1, offering a versatile lightweight tactical video encoder for public safety applications – improving situational awareness and mission performance with reduced costs.

Built on an interoperable, adaptable platform, the LiveU EcoSystem adds efficiency and shortens workflows across the video production chain, increasing production value. Its solutions are fast to deploy and easy-to-use, with flexible payment terms to suit every business model including PAYG (pay-as-you-go), subscription, rental and more.

Steve Wind-Mozley, LiveU’s CMO said, “We make sharing video in real-time, from anywhere, to anywhere, easy, reliable and efficient. Production companies, sports organizations and content creators can produce more content for less effort, time and cost, enterprise businesses can better engage employees and customers more cost-effectively, and public safety service professionals can increase mission performance and security with reduced costs. For solution integrators, it’s all of the above with class leading interoperability thrown in for good measure!”.

Show highlights include:

LiveU’s new LU-REQON1 field unit delivers reliable real-time visual intelligence

The portable device, weighing less than 2lbs (955g), reliably and securely transmits real-time video from any IP-video source, such as an IP camera, sensor, drone or UGV, or to any desired destination.

LiveU IQ dynamic smart operator switching

Combined with LiveU’s pioneering field units are the company’s flexible Mobile Data plans, which ensure reliable, mission-critical live video delivery from any location. LiveU Mobile Data powers the company’s new revolutionary IP connectivity solution LiveU IQ (LIQ), which was launched in September 2024. LIQ is writing a new chapter in LRT’s story, dynamically and intelligently switching mobile network operators to provide the highest performing set of cellular connections available in any location. LIQ achieves this by leveraging innovations across eSIMs, AI, hybrid local and cloud-based data and algorithms.

Lightweight Cloud Production

LiveU’s Lightweight Cloud Production solutions enable sports and other storytellers to produce live content simply and efficiently in the cloud. This turnkey solution is built on a remote production “ground-to-cloud-to-crowd” model, seamlessly integrating LiveU’s portable 5G bonded video encoders with LiveU Studio. The next-generation LiveU Studio hosts a range of story-centric capabilities together with a brand-new intuitive interface.

LiveU’s remote production (REMI) solutions enable high-quality live production from centralized control rooms using IP bonding technology. By reducing OB vans, travel and on-site equipment needs, its REMI workflows cut production costs by up to 70% while spearheading the shift to sustainable live productions.

