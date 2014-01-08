Digital Media Expert Larry Compton Joins Ocean Systems

Certified Digital & Multimedia Analyst and Former New York State Peace Officer/Municipal Police Instructor brings over 25 years of video experience to his new position with Ocean Systems

Burtonsville, MD – Ocean Systems, the market leading provider of forensic video analysis solutions, announced today that it has hired Larry Compton to the position of Digital Media Expert. This hire further demonstrates Ocean Systems’ dedication to providing the Law Enforcement Community with the best forensic video solutions for collection, clarification & analysis, as well as expert training and customer service.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the Ocean Systems team, and thrilled that I will have even more opportunities to share my experience and expertise with peers and colleagues through Ocean Systems’ state-of-the-art instructional facilities,” said Larry Compton, Digital Media Expert, Ocean Systems.

The experience and knowledge Mr. Compton brings to Ocean Systems is extensive. Mr. Compton’s public service started with the Broome County Government Security Division, as a Forensic Video Analyst and Cellphone/Mobile Device Analyst. During that time he was a founding member of one of the first digital evidence labs in New York State, serving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the New York and Pennsylvania region. He was also a member of the FBI Southern Tier Cyber Predator Task Force and the New York State Digital Multimedia Evidence Technical Working Group. After leaving the public sector, Mr. Compton was the Operations Manager with Forensic Video Solutions. Mr. Compton is conferred as a Law Enforcement & Emergency Services Video Association (LEVA) Certified Forensic Video Analyst and instructor on various Digital and Multimedia Evidence Topics. He is also a Digital Forensics Certification Board (DFCB) Digital Forensic Certified Practitioner.

“Larry’s wealth of experience and multimedia knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Ocean Systems family. We view his hire as a sign of our commitment to our customers to continue to provide the best solutions and training possible. We are very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Larry’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident Larry will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our customers,” said Angelo Guarino, President, Ocean Systems.

About Ocean Systems

Since 1999, Ocean Systems has been providing multimedia evidence collection, clarification and analysis systems to law enforcement. Since then, our solutions have become an industry standard and the solution of choice of over 1,800 Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies in the US and around the world.