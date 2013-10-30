Ocean Systems Supplies the Latest in Forensic Video Hardware and Software Technology for LEVA Lab 2.0 Facility Upgrade

With these twenty new state-of-the-art workstations loaded with the latest Ocean Systems forensic software and connected by a new collaborative shared storage unit, the LEVA Lab will continue to serve as the hub for forensic video analysis and digital multimedia processing training, both in the US and internationally.

Burtonsville, Md. – Ocean Systems, the market leading provider of forensic video analysis solutions has announced that it has provided the Law Enforcement & Emergency Services Video Association (LEVA) with twenty (20) state-of-the art workstations loaded with Ocean Systems dTective® Suite, ClearID® Image Clarification, Omnivore™ digital video acquisition tool, and an Avid ISIS 32 TB collaborative shared storage solution that connect the twenty workstations. With the LEVA Lab updated, it will continue to serve as the most state of the art and well equipped facility for forensic video analysis and digital multimedia processing training. This also bolsters its capabilities to serve its dual purpose, which is to serve as an emergency response facility to process cases such as the Stanly Cup Vancouver Riots incident.

The LEVA lab, at the University of Indianapolis opened in 2007. “Ocean Systems was proud LEVA selected us to assist in equipping the initial launch of the lab. We are even more proud to assist in this latest lab update so they are now outfitted with our most updated technologies that will assist them in training current and future forensic video analysts. This latest upgrade shows that LEVA continues to serve as the premier training facility for forensic video analysis for law enforcement,” said Charles Guarino VP Ocean Systems. “We look forward to future opportunities to assist LEVA in continuing to achieve that goal in the years to come.”



Twenty New Workstations, Upgraded Ocean Systems Forensic Tools and New Avid Shared Shortage

Each of the twenty (20) Ocean Systems workstations are powered by a 16-core Intel Xeon® processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB internal media drive and dual 22 inch LCD HD monitors. The workstations are loaded with Ocean Systems dTective suite and Avid Media Composer® to provide a digital video processing environment that allows investigators common processing needs such as; indexing video with case notes, video stabilization, spotlighting and blurring of suspects, and cell phone video processing. The systems are also capable of more advanced analysis functions such as, synchronizing multiple video clips in the graphical timeline so the investigator can follow suspect(s) between multiple cameras views or performing text word searches on audios files to find incidents of a spoken word, all without transcribing the audio first.

ClearID is a forensic image clarification suite that provides clarification filters that are powerful, easy-to-use, and non-destructive to your original evidence. The filters are arranged in a tabbed workflow interface that guides the investigator through the image clarification process providing a forensically sound image clarification process that is repeatable.

Omnivore is a portable digital video capture tool designed specifically for the purpose of forensic video acquisition from proprietary DVR video players or other Windows based players like live video streams. Omnivore captures to an uncompressed format to maintain evidence quality allowing investigators to acquire the actionable evidence they need to further investigate the case. Once captured, the uncompressed copy of the video can be instantly viewed using the Omnivore Viewer that is freely distributable. The video can also be exported to common uncompressed formats for future processing and analysis, or exported to distribution formats for BOLOs or evidence review. Omnivore also includes Active Audio Sync ™, a first of its kind technology that allows investigators to properly capture and processes low and changing frame rate video that has associated audio. The captured video and audio then play back at the proper speed while maintaining audio synchronization. The Omnivore capture software is self-executing from a password protected 32GB USB thumb drive, so it can easily be moved between systems, both in the office and in the field, without requiring additional licenses.

Avid ISIS shared storage is the cornerstone of media collaboration, providing the power, reliability and storage capacity needed to sustain real-time workflows in the most demanding environments—regardless of workgroup size.

About LEVA

LEVA is a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of video training and promoting the use of state-of-the-art, effective equipment in the law enforcement and emergency services community. They make a positive contribution to a more competent public safety establishment. For more information visit www.leva.org.



About Ocean Systems

Since 1999, Ocean Systems has been providing multimedia evidence collection, clarification and analysis systems to law enforcement. Since then, our solutions have become an industry standard and the solution of choice of over 1,800 Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies in the US and around the world.