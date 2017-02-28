MSA’s Integrated Thermal Imaging Camera now approved and shipping

PITTSBURGH — Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that its breakthrough G1 Integrated Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC), which gives fire departments the opportunity to cost-effectively equip every firefighter with thermal imaging technology, has received third party certification as compliant to the 2013 Edition of the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) 1981 performance standards. With this certification, MSA can begin shipping its Integrated TIC immediately.

The G1 Integrated TIC, which was previewed last year at the Fire Department Instructor’s Conference in Indianapolis, Ind., makes the concept of personal thermal imaging a reality. An industry first, MSA’s Integrated TIC is the only unit on the market that is built into the firefighter’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Incorporating TIC technology directly into the SCBA provides multiple advantages, such as an auto-on feature that activates the camera once the SCBA is pressurized. Additionally, the TIC is driven by the G1 SCBA’s single integrated power source, which eliminates the need for additional batteries.

This new innovative accessory is compatible with any G1 SCBA, including the more than 60,000 units in use at fire departments around the world. Featuring a patent-pending design, the G1 Integrated TIC takes advantage of the only full-color display control module available on the market today and can be installed at the factory or via a simple, 10-minute field upgrade.

Jason Traynor, MSA’s Global Product Business Director for Respiratory Protection and Fire Helmets, explained that incorporating the TIC into the SCBA control module allows a firefighter to take advantage of five user-selectable color palettes available on the control module’s screen. He added that this camera placement allows the facepiece of the SCBA to remain “snag free” and lightweight, which is critical when navigating challenging fire ground situations.

“When we evaluated how to most effectively provide firefighters with this new technology, we considered nearly every possible location for a TIC,” commented Mr. Traynor. “Maintaining a cost-effective facepiece that is free of electronics was a top priority for us and, after listening closely to firefighters and soliciting a tremendous amount of feedback from around the world, we determined that integrating our TIC into the control module provided the best and most elegant solution.”

“The G1 SCBA was developed with the vision of providing firefighters with the latest technology to help protect them when lives are on the line,” he continued. “Our Integrated TIC is a realization of the promise of the G1 SCBA to be a platform for innovation. Equally important, it reinforces MSA’s ability to deliver a truly unique and versatile SCBA platform that has the potential to genuinely change the way fires are fought and protect those that protect us in ways never before possible.”

About MSA

