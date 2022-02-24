Mission Critical Partners launches new grant assistance program

Grants will provide public sector organizations with complementary support to help them navigate the complex application process

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) today announced the launch of a new grant assistance program to help its clients tap into federal, state, and private funds allocated for public safety and justice technology implementation and upgrades that enhance mission-critical communications.

Historic amounts of funding are flowing out of the federal government today to modernize the delivery of government services. Examples include the emergency stimulus funding passed in 2020 and 2021 for the pandemic response, and the infrastructure bill signed late last year that includes significant dollars for broadband infrastructure. However, competition for grant funding also is at an all-time high. MCP created this program to provide the support that agencies need to make their grant applications as competitive as possible.

“This new program means that we are in an excellent position to help our clients effectively and efficiently navigate this time-consuming and challenging process,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP president and chief executive officer.

The new program means that MCP now can help its clients:

Access research, create alert notices and develop applications that align with grant guidance

Identify federal, state, and private grants that align with their goals, saving them time and resources in navigating the complex grant process

Receive expert coaching and support from experts in developing and submitting grant applications

Receive discounted grant writing services if agencies lack the internal resources to do so themselves.

In addition to MCP clients, the new grant assistance program is available to any state, local, or tribal agency. To learn more about the new program or to submit your project for funding support, visit MCP’s website here.

