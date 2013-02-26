Scott Safety Announces the SureLife Cartridge Calculator

SureLife™ Cartridge Calculator is a cartridge selection and service life estimation tool for respiratory protection users. It is to be used as part of an existing respiratory protection program to assist with the cartridge selection and change out schedule generation process. SureLife™ Cartridge Calculator utilizes an advanced breakthrough model that enables it to offer more accurate service life estimates for volatile contaminants, high flow and high relative humidity conditions. SureLife™ Cartridge Calculator estimates breakthrough time and recommends cartridges based on the restrictions set forth in respiratory selection and use standards. This includes considerations of the maximum use concentration, IDLH, respirator suitability, respirator use limitations, and additive toxicity rules for hazard ratios of mixtures.

