SURVIVAIR®, Distributed By Defense Technology, Receives NIOSH Approval Giving Mask Dual Use

Certification gives agencies the versatility to utilize single gas mask for multiple scenarios - CBRN and Tactical



Jacksonville, FL—Defense Technology, a leading manufacturer of less-lethal munitions, announces that Survivair® has obtained NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) approval for its current Opti-FitT CBRN (chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear) Gas Mask for use with the current Opti-Fit Tactical canisters.

This approval gives end-users the flexibility to use one gas mask, the Survivair CBRN Gas Mask with the Tactical canister, for riot situations and Survivair CBRN Gas Mask with CBRN canister for CBRN situations.

The certification by NIOSH is issued to specific and complete respirator assemblies after they have been evaluated in the laboratory and found to comply for use by emergency responders in atmospheres that contain chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) respiratory hazards.

The Survivair Opti-Fit CBRN Gas Mask with Tactical canister is lightweight, weighing less than 2.6 pounds, and helps to minimize fatigue when the mask is worn for an extended amount of time. It features three canister mounting locations, including a center-mount position, to accommodate virtually every possible situation. It has an impact resistant nylon frame and components with solid polycarbonate lens providing protection against flying debris that can penetrate synthetic rubber materials. Its unique design provides exceptional audio transmission without added complication and maintenance requirements of a speaking diaphragm.

The Survivair Opti-Fit CBRN Gas Mask with Tactical canister for riot situations provides protection against choloracetophenone (CN), o-cholorobenylidene malononitrile (CS) and includes a built-in P100 filter for protection against particulates such as pepper spray.

The mask is available in three sizes - small, medium and large. For additional information, www.defense-technology.com or call Customer Service at (877) 248-3835.

