72 Officers Killed on 9/11 to be Remembered on 13th Anniversary of Terrorist Attacks Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, commemorates deadliest day in U.S. law enforcement history

Washington, DC—September 11, 2001 remains as the deadliest day in U.S. law enforcement history: when 72 peace officers were killed in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks that shook the nation. Thirteen years after that horrific day, these heroic men and women will be remembered during a special ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. At 10:00 am, on Thursday, September 11, 2014, staff and supporters of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and dignitaries from law enforcement agencies will gather at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial for a remembrance ceremony. Following brief remarks, the officers’ names will be read aloud, and a wreath will be placed in their honor. The names of the 72 officers are engraved together on the Memorial’s west wall on Line 23 of Panels 9 through 22. What: Law Enforcement Heroes of 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

A brief ceremony, including the reading of names and placing of a wreath, to honor the 72 law enforcement officers killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. When: September 11, 2014 — 10:00 am Where: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

400 Block of E Street, NW

Washington, DC Who: Memorial Fund Chairman and CEO Craig W. Floyd

Dignitaries representing law enforcement agencies

Staff and Supporters The names of all 72 officers killed on 9/11 can be found on the Memorial Fund’s website at www.LawMemorial.org/911RollCall. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of more than 20,000 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. - # # # - About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.