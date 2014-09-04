72 Officers Killed on 9/11 to be Remembered on 13th Anniversary of Terrorist Attacks

Washington, DC—September 11, 2001 remains as the deadliest day in U.S. law enforcement history: when 72 peace officers were killed in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks that shook the nation. Thirteen years after that horrific day, these heroic men and women will be remembered during a special ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.
At 10:00 am, on Thursday, September 11, 2014, staff and supporters of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and dignitaries from law enforcement agencies will gather at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial for a remembrance ceremony. Following brief remarks, the officers’ names will be read aloud, and a wreath will be placed in their honor. The names of the 72 officers are engraved together on the Memorial’s west wall on Line 23 of Panels 9 through 22.
The names of all 72 officers killed on 9/11 can be found on the Memorial Fund’s website at www.LawMemorial.org/911RollCall. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of more than 20,000 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.
