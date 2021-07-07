Action Target to demonstrate innovative range technology at NSSF Range Retailer Expo

PROVO, UTAH — Action Target Inc., the leading partner for modern shooting range equipment and aftermarket support, will demonstrate innovative technology for shooting ranges at the NSSF Range Retailer Business Expo. Visit the Action Target Booth (#301) to learn more about the latest advancements for indoor ranges, including the Genesis™ target retriever, SmartRange Axis™ Range Control System and range services.

On display will be the wireless Genesis Target Retriever, which was purpose-built to enhance the shooter’s experience and streamline range management. The Genesis features preprogrammed games, exhilarating scenarios, and challenging courses of fire for basic, intermediate, advanced and professional shooters. Genesis features a 360-degree turning capability that allows for dynamic target presentations, including teasing, spinning and timed exposures. An integrated camera displays the down-range target on the shooter’s control screen, eliminating the need to bring the target up range to assess shot placement.

Among the highlights of Genesis is the integration of Strike Watch™ technology. This patented technology actively monitors for bullet strikes on the target carrier. In the event the carrier is struck, Strike Watch edges the target, flashes red warning lights, notifies the shooter and ultimately revokes usage after multiple carrier strikes.

Genesis integrates with SmartRange Axis™, Action Target’s innovative range control system that will also be on display. This allows ranges to apply unique shooting programs and equipment permissions to each lane, create and store shooting programs, manage lane rental time and run synchronized trainings across multiple lanes. In addition, SmartRange Axis seamlessly integrates with Action Target’s ventilation systems and provides intuitive control interfaces. These interfaces include real-time reporting of remaining and estimated life of filters as well as temperature setpoints. Because SmartRange Axis connects directly with the Action Target cloud network, customer service representatives are able to remotely update products, diagnose issues and provide real-time data and streamlined business operations.

In addition to these demonstrations, Action Target will be showcasing its aftermarket support capabilities, which includes metals recycling, rubber berm cleaning, range maintenance, range products and more. Range owners will learn how to apply their recycled metals earnings to range products, cleaning supplies and equipment maintenance.

About Action Target, Inc.

Action Target Inc. is a privately owned business headquartered in Provo, Utah. As a world leader in modern shooting range technology with more than 4,000 products and 40 patents for the systems it designs and manufacturers, Action Target has installed thousands of shooting ranges across the United States and in over 40 countries around the world. Action Target also designs systems and conducts firearms training for law enforcement and various military divisions. For more information on Action Target, visit www.ActionTarget.com. To learn more about Action Target products or to purchase items online, visit www.ActionTarget.com/Store