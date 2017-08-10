Decon7 provides missing ingredient for DEA’s ‘Fentanyl PPE Kit’ recipe

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Decon7 Systems, a veteran-owned chemical defense company that develops and manufactures tactical decontamination solutions for military, public safety, and security professionals worldwide, announced today that their patented D7-DF200 formula can effectively neutralize one of the country’s most aggressive modern menaces: fentanyl.

In case you haven’t heard, fentanyl has become one of the most dangerous threats law enforcement personnel and first responders currently face. Through routine law enforcement, emergency and life-saving activities, those answering calls to help are risking potential contact with this synthetic opioid that the CDC says is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Last month, the DEA published a guide for first responders that outlined suggested individual PPE kit requirements for first responders who may encounter fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances that included nitrile gloves, N-95 dust masks, sturdy eye protection, paper coveralls, and Naloxone injector(s). However, this recipe for a ‘Fentanyl PPE Kit’ is missing one key ingredient: decontamination media. In fact, the only decontamination guidance available in the briefing simply instructs first responders to “wash your hands frequently with copious amounts of soap and water”.

Fortunately, Decon7’s BDAS+ unit offers law enforcement personnel and first responders a portable, disposable, ready-to-use solution for decontamination of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances from equipment, PPE, vehicles, building materials, uniforms, and more.

Other benefits of the BDAS+ include:

Broad-spectrum efficacy against blood-borne bacteria and viruses including: HIV/AIDS, MRSA, Tuberculosis, Ebola, Avian Influenza, and more

The ability to neutralize chemical and biological warfare agents (CBWs), hazardous industrial chemicals (TICs), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

Safe water-soluble and biodegradable formula

Interestingly, the D7-DF200 formula was originally developed in order to neutralize anthrax almost two decades ago in coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy’s and National Nuclear Security Administration’s Chemical and Biological National Security Program (CBNP). An earlier version of the technology (DF100) was used to successfully remediate portions of the US Capitol Hill office buildings in New York City following the anthrax incidents of October 2001. DF200 has been staged in the Middle East as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and is still in Kuwait today.

For more information about D7 products, please visit http://www.decon7.com/markets/police-fire-first-responders/.

About Decon7 Systems

Decon7 develops and manufactures tactical decontamination solutions for military, public safety, and security professionals worldwide. On top of large scale solutions, D7’s portable, ready-to-use low burden systems are able to seamlessly reduce the spread of contamination and minimize exposure risk to first responders.