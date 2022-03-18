First Arriving announces creation of First Arriving IO, a new subsidiary focused on its dashboards and data platforms for public safety and local government

Richmond, Va. – First Arriving announced the creation of First Arriving IO, a new subsidiary which will focus on rapidly scaling its existing dashboard and data infrastructure to help simplify communication for fire and police departments and local government agencies. First Arriving IO serves as a software framework that sits on top of existing SaaS tools to streamline workflow and centralize mission-critical information for frontline staff–making it available when and where it’s needed most.

The platform’s digital signage, dashboards, agency intranet tools & mobile app, and dynamic websites allows decision makers, staff and their communities to get the right information to the right people at the right time. First Arriving IO serves all segments of public safety, local government, and industry from small police and fire departments to some of the largest agencies in North America with customers in 48 states and provinces.

First Arriving IO will be led by First Arriving Founder, Dave Iannone. Iannone is a lifelong technology and media veteran who created firehouse.com and led officer.com. Alex Ford, founder and CEO of Praetorian Digital and creator of sites like Police1.com, FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com as well as the former CEO of Lexipol, led the seed funding round and will serve as Chairman of the new company. Nate Davis formerly of Aladtec will serve as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“With the rapid adoption of SaaS tools and software across public safety and local government, from scheduling to incident response to inventory management to training, public safety is awash with alerts, dashboards, and information feeds,” said Alex Ford, Chairman, First Arriving IO. “It’s painful for agencies to sort out what matters most, leading to miscommunication and increasing public safety risk. First Arriving IO was designed in response to agency requests for help in cutting through the noise created by increasingly complex technical environments.”

“The development of First Arriving IO will allow us to scale our business and address the growing complexity resulting from rapid adoption of software and technology within public safety and local government,” said Dave Iannone, CEO, First Arriving. “This exciting new chapter will allow First Arriving IO to focus on rapid product innovation and solving the technology challenges our customers face, while First Arriving LLC concentrates on the marketing and business management needs of our customers.”

First Arriving IO will function as a standalone business, but will leverage the marketing and services capabilities of First Arriving LLC. First Arriving LLC, which offers strategic marketing and business operations services to public safety organizations nationwide, will be led by Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gilliland. For customers, the experience of working with First Arriving will not change as the two businesses will work hand in hand to provide a seamless experience and full suite of services.

First Arriving was recently named to the prestigious GovTech 100 list for 2022 as one of the top 100 companies focused on, and making a difference in, state and local government agencies.

About First Arriving IO

First Arriving IO is a communications platform for fire, EMS, law enforcement, local government, and beyond. First Arriving IO provides an innovative SaaS solution, including digital dashboards & signage, websites and communications tools that transform how public safety accesses data and information and engage both their staff and their communities. First Arriving IO’s clients include public safety departments and local government agencies across North America. First Arriving IO is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit firstarriving.io.

About First Arriving LLC

First Arriving LLC is a leading marketing and business operations services company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local government. First Arriving LLC provides marketing services, websites, video production, and business management for front line teams. First Arriving’s clients include renowned public safety brands, agencies of all sizes, associations, and nonprofits. First Arriving LLC is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients across North America. For more information, visit firstarriving.com.