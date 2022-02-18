Getac Video Solutions – Introducing Dan Freveletti to the Regional Sales Team

MINNEAPOLIS – Getac Video Solutions (GVS), a leader in body-worn camera solutions, announces the introduction of a new member of its Regional Sales Team, Dan Freveletti.

courtsey image

Dan Freveletti comes to Getac with over 20 years of experience in the public safety product business. Covering everything from LIDAR, drones, and most extensively mobile video, Dan has focused on providing solutions for first responders that help make their exceedingly difficult jobs a bit easier and much safer.

Dan’s philosophy is to listen to the customer’s needs and work with them to implement the solution that maximizes their efficiency. Having seen the evolution of mobile video from VHS tapes and one camera to fully rugged digital systems, Dan understands that each customer may have a different operating procedure. Migrating customers from a “self-host /on-premise” storage to a remote cloud-hosted solution involves layers of education where Dan has the experience and background to develop a workflow that benefits both those who record and manage the video. Cooperation, collaboration, and a servant attitude are the characteristics that Dan believes has led to his success in building long term business relationships.

Getac Video Solutions is beyond excited to welcome Dan aboard in addition to several other experts within the industry

For more information on our innovative solutions or to contact a Regional Sales Manager like Dan, visit GetacVideo.com