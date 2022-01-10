Havis Acquires ENS, Premier Provider of Mobile and Mounting Solutions

WARMINSTER, PA. — Havis, Inc., leading designer and manufacturer of ruggedized mobile workforce solutions, announced today that it has acquired ENS, premier provider of mobile and point of sale mounting solutions. The acquisition, which closed on October 29, 2021, plays to both company’s strengths and positions Havis for additional growth in new and existing markets.

Founded in 2000, ENS Group products are trusted to mount, pair, charge, and protect technology in 85 of the top 100 US retailers. Known for superb product quality, customer service, and customization capabilities, ENS is a preferred partner to major technology manufacturers around the world, many of whom are also Havis partners.

Havis, which has established a dominant position in the public safety and enterprise markets, has set its sights strategically on delivering the same high-quality, reliable solutions to more diversified markets where the need for rugged mobility continues to grow. This includes retail, hospitality, warehouse and logistics, and many more industries.

“We are excited to welcome the ENS team to the Havis family,” said Joe Bernert, CEO of Havis, Inc. “ENS brings a wealth of expertise to the table that complements our strategic direction. Our combined capabilities are sure to make us even more relevant to the customers we serve.”

Joe Mach, who has served as President of ENS since June of 2019, will continue to lead the ENS team as a part of Havis, Inc.

“Joining the Havis family is an exciting opportunity for ENS and our customers,” Mach said. “With two of the premier technology mounting and accessory organizations under one roof, we can deliver wide-ranging innovation in design and engineering, product development and manufacturing capabilities, and scale of go-to-market strategies.”

For more information, contact media@havis.com, or visit http://www.havis.com.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, material handling, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis’s patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and the ENS headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, Havis currently employs more than 400 people.