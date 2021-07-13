Havis introduces a new suite of Rugged Swivel Arm Mounts

WARMINSTER, PA. — Havis is pleased to launch a new suite of Swivel Arm Mounts. These rugged solutions are ideal for lightweight devices and limited space applications. Offering optimal device placement for both the driver and front passenger seats, their tension hold design protects occupants and equipment in quick maneuvers and crash situations. The Swivel Arm Mounts allow for easy adjustment and maintain positioning without a locking feature.

“The mobile office environment changes regularly, and the prevalence of smaller, lighter computers has played a big part,” said Brett Young, National Sales Manager for Public Safety at Havis. “The computing devices still need rugged mounts, but those products don’t need to support 10-plus pounds of gear anymore. With our Swivel Arm Mounts, we’ve come up with a solution that’s loaded with features but does it in a lighter and more compact package.”

The Swivel Arm Mounts feature die-cast aluminum arms that offer strength and durability. With an overlapping design and multiple arm lengths, smooth movement is achieved with a six to a twelve-inch range of extensions. The Swivel Arm Mounts also include a built-in tilt swivel mounting plate with AMPS and VESA 75 hole patterns for quick connections to popular products.

There is a variety of ways to attach the Swivel Arm Mounts to vehicles. They can mount directly to flat surfaces like the top of consoles or on the side of a console when paired with a Side Pole Mount. A dedicated material handling mount is available, and there are a number of adapter plates that allow for attachment to Havis poles and accessories.

“Whether it’s heavy-duty work trucks, forklifts, or yard carts, tablets and handhelds are powering business,” said Mike Mercier, Energy Services Sales Manager at Havis. “This new line of Swivel Arm Mounts pairs nicely with tablets that need a keyboard mount and is a great option for mounting handhelds or pairing them with their essential peripherals.”

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.