Havis unveils a new line of docking stations for Getac’s new F110 Tablet

WARMINSTER, Pa — Havis is pleased to introduce a new series of docking stations for the Getac F110 tablet. The DS-GTC-220 builds on Havis’s history of performance while offering a versatile & innovative product. This docking station provides a reliable solution for new or legacy Getac F110 tablets.

“Getac and Havis have a shared history of success with the F110 tablet,” said Sam Barall, Havis’s National Sales Manager for Enterprise. “We wanted to incorporate the feedback from years of deployment in Material Handling, Work Truck, Public Safety, and other demanding customer bases, and the new DS-GTC-220 series docking stations reflect that. We’re thrilled to say this dock can support existing users or brand new F110 customers while offering an improved feature set and user experience.”

The advanced alignment of the DS-GTC-220 series allows for easy one-handed docking and undocking capabilities. Its lightweight and compact design with rounded edges offer end users increased comfort and safety. These rugged solutions offer reliability for industries such as Utility Applications, Public Safety, and Material Handling.

An assortment of base models, bundles, and packages are available to meet the needs of any application. Lastly, customizable options offer a wide array of versatility with optional triple-pass through an antenna, Getac power supply, screen support, and accessory brackets.

“The F110 tablet has a global presence, and we introduced content that works for everyone,” said Willie McGregor, Havis’s EMEA Sales Manager. “With this dock, it’s easier to align the tablet, and now there’s the convenience of one-handed operation. If you’re an IT or Fleet Manager, it works with old and new tablets, so you can seamlessly transition without worrying about the dock.”

About Havis

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.