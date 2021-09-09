InVeris Training Solutions Acquires SURVIVR, Enhancing Virtual Reality Expertise

Suwanee, GA — InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated virtual and live-fire training systems and services for domestic and international law enforcement customers, announced today that it has acquired SURVIVR, a privately held, Dallas-based Public BenefitCorporation devoted to public safety. With the addition of SURVIVR to its industry-leading readiness training solutions portfolio, InVeris continues to build on its long-standing commitment to deliver effective, reliable, and innovative products and services for when split-second decisions matter.

“SURVIVR’s premier virtual reality police training system and patented technology complements recent research and development by InVeris. It will be incorporated into our VR-DT solution to expand future capabilities,” said InVeris CEO Al Weggeman. “All police forces – large and small, urban and rural – need and deserve the most realistic, effective training. This acquisition by InVeris strengthens our product offering to better prepare law enforcement officers for real-life situations in their community.”

“SURVIVR’s virtual reality technology has been chosen by various law enforcement departments and the U.S. Air Force Security Forces,” noted Brian Hoang, the company’s co-founder who will now serve as InVeris’ director of VR/AR strategy. “Joining InVeris enables us to combine the best aspects of both systems, providing an unrivaled solution for existing and future customers.”

‍Simulation training, which provides trainees with real-to-life experiences, has been an important component of law enforcement and defense training for decades. Combining InVeris’ BlueFire® simulated weapons technology with SURVIVR and InVeris’ VR-DT virtual reality de-escalation and safety training solutions will form a new generation of immersive, 3D, scenario-based training. Similarly, instructors can use dynamic branching for a wide range of responses based upon the trainee’s verbal statements and physical actions. The objective for these solutions is simple but critical to all concerned: Good training saves lives.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions combines an agile approach with unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that keep law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, as well as military prepared and ready to serve. With a portfolio of technology-enabled training solutions, and a team of 400 employees driven to innovate, InVeris Training Solutions is the global leader in integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training solutions. With its legacy companies,FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.

‍