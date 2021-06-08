InVeris training solutions to celebrate 95-year live-fire training legacy and exhibit unrivalled portfolio at NSSF Range-Retailer Business Expo

Suwanee, GA — InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems and services for domestic and international military and law enforcement, will display its live-fire portfolio at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Range-Retailer Business Expo. The event, designed to connect range owners, operators and related retailers with industry providers of products, services and training, will be held on July 12-14 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“InVeris is ideally positioned to help shooting range operators and associated retailers increase business and enhance safety,” said Jon Read, InVeris’ live-fire systems director. “Our 95-year track record of innovation outfitting more than 15,500 ranges demonstrates our enduring commitment to operators here in the United States and around the world.”

Since 1926, InVeris has provided numerous shooting range innovations through its legacy live-fire brand Caswell. They include the world’s first moving target carrier, the industry’s first environmentally friendly bullet trap to reduce lead dust, the industry’s first wireless range control system and the world’s first fully mobile shooting range.

Visitors to the InVeris booth will see a variety of products represented, from shooting stalls to bullet traps. The XWT GEN4 wireless target carrier builds on the industry’s first wireless, 360º turning system. The XWT GEN4 uses a lithium ion battery with a positive locking connection and ergonomic placement. This technology provides a 50% increase in battery watt hours. The new docking system improves contact design for faster, more reliable charging; that means more time using the XWT GEN4 and less time charging it. Programmable distraction lighting integrates red, blue and white LEDs with four times the brightness of previous models. The quiet, smooth, low-maintenance wireless carrier is easily operated and programmable, essential for successful training and usability.

InVeris will also showcase models of two key products: The GranTrap™ granulated rubber bullet trap utilizes soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominantly intact. This minimizes airborne lead dust, averts back-splatter and ricochet, and minimizes impact noise. The result is a cleaner and safer environment for shooting ranges, maximizing bullet recovery and recycling processes. The Road Range™ is a self-contained firearms training facility that integrates live-fire and simulated training capabilities in a mobile environment. The ballistically secure trailer is fully equipped to produce a three-position, state-of-the-art, live-fire range, or can be equipped with a FATS® virtual training system for less lethal and non-lethal options such as verbal commands, baton, chemical spray and TASER®.

To speak with an InVeris representative during the NSSF’s Range-Retailer Business Expo, visit booth #315 or schedule an appointment at https://inveristraining.com/about-inveris-training-solutions/request-a-meeting-with-inveris/.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions combines an agile approach with an unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that keep military, law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, prepared and ready to serve — Because Seconds Matter™. With a portfolio of technology-enabled training solutions, and a team of 400 employees driven to innovate, InVeris Training Solutions is the global leader in integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training solutions. With its legacy companies, FATS® and Caswell, InVeris Training Solutions has fielded over 15,500 live-fire ranges and 7,500 virtual systems globally during its 95-year history. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia and partners with clients in the U.S. and around the world from facilities on five continents.