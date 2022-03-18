CENTENNIAL, CO — Laser Tech, manufacturer of innovative laser-based measurement devices, announces the launch of a completely re-designed website. This redesign project follows recent updates in corporate identity beginning with a new logo.

Lasertech.com retains its knowledge base and quote request functionality while implementing efforts to advance the site toward more contemporary trends.

“I am most excited for the new website as it will improve LTI’s customer experience when accessing on mobile devices. It also provides a clean look for easy navigation, along with vivid imagery of field applications and LTI’s products.”

-E. Miller, President / Chief Operating Officer at Laser Tech

“I am thrilled that Laser Tech is launching a new website that invites our professional users into a friendly user experience whether from a desktop, phone or tablet and that it is educational and conveys the information they need to make an informed decision. In addition, the new site and platform gives LTI’s marketing department full control over development and design.”

-J. Vermillion, Director of Global Marketing & Business Development at Laser Tech

Major features and benefits of the new Lasertech.com include:

100% custom designs

Mobile responsiveness

Streamlined and intuitive navigation

Modern layouts and imagery

“This project allowed us to incorporate multiple complex website functionalities including, global customer service requests with detailed customer care routing, a robust distributor resources login area to provide resource access to distributors worldwide, and individual mini sites with unique user journeys for Laser Tech’s different product verticals.

The new website brings the updated brand experience of Laser Tech to life through intentional UX, clean and engaging design, clear messaging, and great imagery. We are excited to the bottom-line business impacts this creates.”

-J. Vachalek, CEO / Founder at Webolutions

Laser Tech and Webolutions invite you to explore the new Lasertech.com, which is now live and available on all web browsers.

About Webolutions

Established in 1994, Webolutions is the most comprehensive digital marketing agency in Colorado. Custom websites from Webolutions are superior because they build sites with search engine rankings and user engagement in mind. They are experts at creating websites which bring a company’s brand to life and helps them achieve their business goals.

Webolutions uses a uniquely crafted and meticulous methodology to ensure that website development and design is done from the ground up with a single goal: to maximize your results and impact. Visit webolutions.com for additional information.

About Laser Tech

Laser Technology, Inc. is a Colorado-based manufacturing and design company for innovative laser-based speed and distance measurement instruments to address real-world needs and applications, including speed enforcement, incident investigation, forestry, mining, utilities, surveying and industrial process control.