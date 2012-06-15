New Book Aims to Strengthen Officers’ Courtroom Testimonies
New Book Aims to Strengthen Officers’ Courtroom Testimonies
Flushing, N.Y.— Looseleaf Law Publications is proud to announce the release of Winning
Court Testimony for Law Enforcement Officers: The Law, Art and Science of Effective Court
Communication. Authored by seasoned law enforcement professional and Assistant State’s
Attorney, Matthew Medina, the book is designed to help officers of all levels of experience--
from seasoned veterans to those in the early stages of their careers--enhance their ability to
thoroughly prepare for and successfully perform in court. “We all know there are inherent
dangers in law enforcement,” says Looseleaf President Michael Loughrey. “But few understand
that one of the most perilous places for an officer to be can be the courtroom. With their oftenexhaustive
crime-fighting efforts and the safety of the community hanging in the balance during
criminal trials, the risks associated with an officer’s testimony being weak can be extraordinary.
Thankfully, Matthew Medina has taken on the challenge of helping officers master the nuances,
strategies and subtleties of the courtroom in an effort to help them bring the details of their cases
thoroughly and effectively to light.”
This new release thoroughly and understandably covers such critical topics as juror perception
and the dramatic role body language, voice, demeanor and attitude can play in the success of
your courtroom appearance; semantics and how word selection and phrasing can strengthen--or
weaken--your testimony; planning strategies that can help you prepare for the types of questions
officers typically face; tips for answering questions in a manner that helps you avoid being
manipulated on the stand as well as advice on how to avoid common mistakes that officers tend
to make during testimony.
To help ensure full understanding and a solid grasp of the material presented, Medina
includes a helpful summary of the information covered and a collection of true & false and
multiple choice review questions at the end of each chapter.
Winning Court Testimony for Law Enforcement Officers: The Law, Art and Science of Effective
Court Communication ($21.95, 161 pages, Softcover, 6 x 9, ISBN: 978-1-60885-036-5) is
available directly from Looseleaf Law Publications by calling (800) 647-5547 or online by
visiting the Looseleaf Law Web site at: www.looseleaflaw.com
About Looseleaf Law
For more than 40 years, Looseleaf Law Publications, Inc. has been a leading provider of books, study aids and electronic media to criminal justice & legal educators and practitioners. Enlisting the talents of a vast stable of expert authors, Looseleaf Law remains the most consistent source for the best resources on today’s most timely topics.