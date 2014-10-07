PoliceOne Releases New Suite of iPhone and Android Apps

Increased functionality and user-friendly interface in mobile apps for public safety

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading digital media company in the public safety and security market, has announced the release of version 2.0 of their Police1.com application for iOS & Android. The new apps are available for download for free and provide first responders with breaking news, as well as photos, training videos, tips, product information and a full archive of expert columnist articles.

The updates and new apps address the evolving habits of public safety personnel, who are increasingly reliant on their mobile devices for accessing news and other resources while serving in the field. Improvements include a more user-friendly design in addition to new features such as article commenting and social sharing. Furthermore, training video content is now optimized for the mobile environment to allow for convenient training on the go. Whether researching a specific topic from a squad car or browsing the latest news from the break room, the apps provide access to a level of mobile content that has not been available to public safety and security personnel before.

“The new and updated apps provide faster, easier access to content that is critical for public safety and security personnel,” said Ryan Houghtelling, Director of Technology for Praetorian Group. “It is important that we continue to meet the needs of our audience by keeping our apps up-to-date with the most relevant information and educational resources possible in order to keep first responders safe.”

Praetorian Group will continue to add new content and features to both the Android and iPhone apps.

To date, Praetorian’s apps have received over 180,000 downloads. To learn more or to download any of Praetorian’s iPhone apps, click here and for Android apps, click here.

About Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading digital media company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1.2 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.