Praetorian Digital Named 2015 EDDIE Award Finalist in 4 Categories

SAN FRANCISCO – Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, today announced that it has been named a finalist in three categories for the 2015 EDDIE and OZZIE Awards, the largest awards program for the media publishing industry. The annual awards, which recognize the very best in editorial and design, are presented by FOLIO, the leading publication serving the entire magazine and online media industry.

PoliceOne.com and EMS1.com were nominated in the following categories, alongside B2B and consumer publishing leaders such as Adweek, Inc. Magazine, and ESPN.com:

With an average of 5 million unique visitors per month and over 1.5 million registered members, Praetorian Digital’s web properties have become the leading online news and information resource for police, fire and EMS professionals. In addition, Praetorian holds a strong lead in social media for public safety with a Facebook community of more than 2.7 million fans across 12 official pages.

“We are honored to be recognized for these preeminent awards in two areas that have long been differentiators for our Editorial team: expert content and social media,” said Jon Hughes, Vice President of Content for Praetorian Digital. “This recognition is a validation of our efforts to ensure our websites continue to serve as trusted destinations for first responders to read, learn and interact with fellow public safety professionals.”

In 2014, Praetorian received four EDDIE nominations, winning the award in three categories: Best Online Community (PoliceOne.com), Best Use of Social Media (FireRescue1.com), and Best Online Column (EMS1.com).

Winners of the EDDIE & OZZIE Awards will be announced during an awards breakfast on October 19, 2015 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 6 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.5 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities. For more information, visit www.praetoriandigital.com.

About FOLIO

The Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by Folio:, the leading publication serving the entire magazine media industry. The FOLIO: family of products also includes the monthly FOLIO: magazine, weekly eNewsletters, FOLIO: Webinars, MediaNext Show, The MediaMashup Conference, The Eddie & Ozzie Awards and The FOLIO: 100. For more information, visit www.foliomag.com.