Rounding Out the End of 2021 at MaestroVision
This year has been yet another working through a worldwide pandemic. We are grateful to be alive and well, and hope that you’ve all enjoyed a healthy year. We want to give thanks, again this year, for our dedicated front workers, especially our healthcare workers who dedicate their life to protect us.
That being said, we are proud of our achievements throughout these challenging times, and we wish to share some of our highlights that remind us that what we do brings great value to our customers.
NEW CUSTOMERS
We are happy to announce that the following police departments have trusted us with managing their police interrogation recording and media library management as well as providing turnkey solutions for interrogation rooms.
We value their essential work and are continuously striving to provide great customer and technical support to ensure all of their procedures are optimal!
NEW CUSTOMERS IN DECEMBER
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office – Louisiana – 1 interview room
8900 Jimmy Wedell Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Phone: +1 225-389-5000
https://www.ebrso.org/
Many City Police Department – Louisiana – 1 interview room
965 San Antonio Ave, Many, LA 71449, United States
Phone: +1 318-256-5617
https://www.facebook.com/ManyPoliceDepartment/
Burrillville Police – Rhode Island – 1 interview room
1477 Victory Hwy, Oakland, RI 02858, United States
Phone: +1 401-568-6255
https://www.burrillville.org/police-department
East Earl Township Police Department – Pennsylvania – 1 interview room
128 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519, United States
Phone: +1 717-354-2211
https://www.eastearltwp.org/
Killeen ISD (Independent School District) – Texas – 1 interview room
200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX. 76543
Phone: 254-336-0000
https://www.killeenisd.org/
UPCOMING US EVENTS
2022 US EVENTS
Florida Police Chiefs Association FPCA Mid-Winter Training Conference & Exposition
January 8-11, 2022
Stand #131
Rosen Plaza Hotel
9700 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
National Sheriff’s Association Winter Conference
February 4-8, 2022
Stand #61
J.W. Marriott Washington DC
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004
California Police Chief’s Association Conference
February 7-10, 2022
Stand #340
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
2021 US EVENTS
National Children’s Advocacy Center
37th International Symposium on Child Abuse
March 22-25, 2021
Virtual event
Florida Police Chiefs Association
FPCA Summer Training Conference & Exposition
June 27-29, 2021
Stand #65
Maryland Chiefs of Police Association/Maryland Sheriffs Association
2021 MCPA / MSA Professional Development Training Seminar on
October 17-19, 2021
Stand #75
Clarion Resort Fontainebleau in Ocean City, Maryland
4689, Papineau Avenue, 3rd Floor
Montréal (Québec) H2H 1V4
1 514-362-6226
Kuujjuaq, Quebec
J0M 1C0, Canada
1 819-964-9111
55 Bd Maple, Châteauguay
QC J6J 3P9, Canada
1 450-698-1331
Régie Intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent
333 Rue Hertel, Beloeil
QC J3G 3N3Canada
1 888-678-7000
Régie de Police du Lac Des Deux-Montagnes
615 20e Av, Deux-Montagnes,
QC J7R 6B2, Canada
1 450-473-4686
Emploiet Développement Social Canada
Thank you for trusting our recording solutions!
2021 EVENTS IN CANADA
ADPQ – Quebec’s Association of Police Chiefs
When: September 6-8, 2021
Where: Hôtel Hilton Lac Leamy
3 Bd du Casino, Gatineau, QC J8Y 6X4
Booth: #9-22
For more information, visit: https://www.adpq.qc.ca/fr/devenez-exposant-au-prochain-colloque
AGCMQ – Quebec’s Association of Courtroom Reporters
When: Octobre 6-8, 2021
Where: Delta Hotels Sherbrooke Conference Centre
2685 Rue King Ouest Sherbrooke, Quebec J1L 1C1
Booth: in the hall
For more information, visit: http://www.agcmq.qc.ca/
ADPAQ – Québec’s Aboriginal Police Chiefs Association
Colloque Autochtone 2021
When: December 1st, 2021
Where: Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations
5 Pl. de la Rencontre, Wendake, QC G0A 4V0
Booth: #4
For more information, visit: https://www.quebec.ca/securite-situations-urgence/colloque-directeurs-police-autchtones
