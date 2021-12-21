Rounding Out the End of 2021 at MaestroVision

This year has been yet another working through a worldwide pandemic. We are grateful to be alive and well, and hope that you’ve all enjoyed a healthy year. We want to give thanks, again this year, for our dedicated front workers, especially our healthcare workers who dedicate their life to protect us.

That being said, we are proud of our achievements throughout these challenging times, and we wish to share some of our highlights that remind us that what we do brings great value to our customers.

NEW CUSTOMERS

We are happy to announce that the following police departments have trusted us with managing their police interrogation recording and media library management as well as providing turnkey solutions for interrogation rooms.

We value their essential work and are continuously striving to provide great customer and technical support to ensure all of their procedures are optimal!

NEW CUSTOMERS IN DECEMBER

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office – Louisiana – 1 interview room

8900 Jimmy Wedell Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Phone: +1 225-389-5000

https://www.ebrso.org/

Many City Police Department – Louisiana – 1 interview room

965 San Antonio Ave, Many, LA 71449, United States

Phone: +1 318-256-5617

https://www.facebook.com/ManyPoliceDepartment/

Burrillville Police – Rhode Island – 1 interview room

1477 Victory Hwy, Oakland, RI 02858, United States

Phone: +1 401-568-6255

https://www.burrillville.org/police-department

East Earl Township Police Department – Pennsylvania – 1 interview room

128 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519, United States

Phone: +1 717-354-2211

https://www.eastearltwp.org/

Killeen ISD (Independent School District) – Texas – 1 interview room

200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX. 76543

Phone: 254-336-0000

https://www.killeenisd.org/

UPCOMING US EVENTS

2022 US EVENTS

Florida Police Chiefs Association FPCA Mid-Winter Training Conference & Exposition

January 8-11, 2022

Stand #131

Rosen Plaza Hotel

9700 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

National Sheriff’s Association Winter Conference

February 4-8, 2022

Stand #61

J.W. Marriott Washington DC

1331 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004

California Police Chief’s Association Conference

February 7-10, 2022

Stand #340

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA

2021 US EVENTS

National Children’s Advocacy Center

37th International Symposium on Child Abuse

March 22-25, 2021

Virtual event

FPCA Summer Training Conference & Exposition

June 27-29, 2021

Stand #65

2021 MCPA / MSA Professional Development Training Seminar on

October 17-19, 2021

Stand #75

Clarion Resort Fontainebleau in Ocean City, Maryland

NEW CUSTOMERS IN DECEMBER

Marie-Vincent Foundation

4689, Papineau Avenue, 3rd Floor

Montréal (Québec) H2H 1V4

1 514-362-6226

Kativik Regional Police Force

Kuujjuaq, Quebec

J0M 1C0, Canada

1 819-964-9111

Police de Châteauguay

55 Bd Maple, Châteauguay

QC J6J 3P9, Canada

1 450-698-1331

Régie Intermunicipale de police Richelieu-Saint-Laurent

333 Rue Hertel, Beloeil

QC J3G 3N3Canada

1 888-678-7000

Régie de Police du Lac Des Deux-Montagnes

615 20e Av, Deux-Montagnes,

QC J7R 6B2, Canada

1 450-473-4686



Emploiet Développement Social Canada

Thank you for trusting our recording solutions!



2021 EVENTS IN CANADA

ADPQ – Quebec’s Association of Police Chiefs

When: September 6-8, 2021

Where: Hôtel Hilton Lac Leamy

3 Bd du Casino, Gatineau, QC J8Y 6X4

Booth: #9-22

For more information, visit: https://www.adpq.qc.ca/fr/devenez-exposant-au-prochain-colloque

AGCMQ – Quebec’s Association of Courtroom Reporters

When: Octobre 6-8, 2021

Where: Delta Hotels Sherbrooke Conference Centre

2685 Rue King Ouest Sherbrooke, Quebec J1L 1C1

Booth: in the hall

For more information, visit: http://www.agcmq.qc.ca/

ADPAQ – Québec’s Aboriginal Police Chiefs Association

Colloque Autochtone 2021

When: December 1st, 2021

Where: Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations

5 Pl. de la Rencontre, Wendake, QC G0A 4V0

Booth: #4

For more information, visit: https://www.quebec.ca/securite-situations-urgence/colloque-directeurs-police-autchtones

RESOURCES



Learn About Everything Your TV Broadcast Station Needs to Be a Success with This Free Guide



This extensive guide (written by MaestroVision’s CEO and broadcast expert, Claude Turcotte), covers everything you need to know regarding how to outfit your broadcast TV station with the best equipment and seamless technology to create a seamless workflow that will save you time and money.

A Complete Guide For Building An Interview Recording Room



Our CEO, Claude Turcotte used his audio/video and broadcasting expertise to create this insightful (unbiased) guide which will help you find the right interview recording system for your police department or child advocacy center.

NEW PRODUCTS



NEW! Phone & Monitor Recording Connection

This product allows you to record a phone, tablet, or monitor using your KEYSERV Video recording software. Click here to purchase this innovative product!

NEW! Wall-mount Interview Recording Start/Stop Button

Introducing MaestroVision’s Start/Stop Button: the most efficient way to start/stop your interview recordings.

Click here to purchase this helpful product!

BLOG



In case you missed it! Here are some of the articles published in our blog. Follow the link for great tips about our solutions!



8 Benefits of Adopting MaestroVision’s Evidence Management System

9 Tips for Finding the Perfect Interview Recording System for Your Police Department

In case you missed it! Catch up with our mid-year company update.



Look out for our next company update at the middle of next year!