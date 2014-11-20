Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Museum and The Memorial Foundation, builders of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, will host the Museum’s inaugural Conversations on Law Enforcement panel discussion entitled: When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of ForceonDecember 3 at 6:00 PM at the US Navy Memorial’s Burke Theater. The event will provide an opportunity for a national discussion on police training and procedure, and the use of force. This new discussion panel series will explore contemporary issues in law enforcement in order to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Guests will hear from DeKalb County (GA) Deputy Chief Operating Officer and the President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Cedric L. Alexander, PhD, award-winning author and Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University Michael Eric Dyson, PhD, and former Cincinnati (OH) Chief of Police Thomas Streicher, Jr. The event will be moderated by BET television host Jeff Johnson. Panelists: Cedric L. Alexander, PhD

Deputy Chief Operating Officer, DeKalb County (GA) Office of Public Safety and President of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Michael Eric Dyson, PhD,

Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University Thomas Streicher, Jr.

Former Chief of Police, Cincinnati (OH) Police Department Moderator: Jeff Johnson

Host of The Truth with Jeff Johnson, on the BET Network What: National Law Enforcement Panel Discussion Series

Conversations on Law Enforcement:

When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of Force When: Wednesday, December 3, 2014

Reception at 6:00 PM

Program at 7:00 PM Where: US Navel Heritage Center

Burke Theater

701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20004

The Museum's Conversations on Law Enforcement program—generously funded by Target—is an extension of the Museum's popular Witness to History program. These new events will focus on contemporary issues that affect law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Admission is free and this event is open to the public.

A project of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech interactive exhibits, a comprehensive collection of artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. The Memorial Fund’s mission is to tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. For more information, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.