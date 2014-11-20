REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of Force

November 20, 2014 01:36 PM

National Law Enforcement Museum and The Memorial Foundation to host panel discussion

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Museum and The Memorial Foundation, builders of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, will host the Museum’s inaugural Conversations on Law Enforcement panel discussion entitled: When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of ForceonDecember 3 at 6:00 PM at the US Navy Memorial’s Burke Theater. The event will provide an opportunity for a national discussion on police training and procedure, and the use of force.

This new discussion panel series will explore contemporary issues in law enforcement in order to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Guests will hear from DeKalb County (GA) Deputy Chief Operating Officer and the President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Cedric L. Alexander, PhD, award-winning author and Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University Michael Eric Dyson, PhD, and former Cincinnati (OH) Chief of Police Thomas Streicher, Jr. The event will be moderated by BET television host Jeff Johnson.

Panelists:

Cedric L. Alexander, PhD
Deputy Chief Operating Officer, DeKalb County (GA) Office of Public Safety and President of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)

Michael Eric Dyson, PhD,
Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

Thomas Streicher, Jr.
Former Chief of Police, Cincinnati (OH) Police Department

Moderator:

Jeff Johnson
Host of The Truth with Jeff Johnson, on the BET Network

What:

National Law Enforcement Panel Discussion Series
Conversations on Law Enforcement:
When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of Force

When:

Wednesday, December 3, 2014
Reception at 6:00 PM
Program at 7:00 PM

Where:

US Navel Heritage Center
Burke Theater
701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Washington, DC 20004
Metro Green/Yellow to Archives/Navy Memorial Station

The Museum’s Conversations on Law Enforcement program—generously funded by Target—is an extension of the Museum’s popular Witness to History program. These new events will focus on contemporary issues that affect law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Space is limited; registered guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by November 21, 2014. For more information, contact WitnesstoHistory@nleomf.org or contact Alyssa Foley at 202.737.7869

NOTE: Media representatives planning to cover this event are required to register, in advance, by contacting Steve Groeninger at steve@nleomf.org or 202.737.7135. Please provide your name and affiliation.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Museum
A project of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech interactive exhibits, a comprehensive collection of artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. The Memorial Fund’s mission is to tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. For more information, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.