When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of Force
National Law Enforcement Museum and The Memorial Foundation to host panel discussion
Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Museum and The Memorial Foundation, builders of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, will host the Museum’s inaugural Conversations on Law Enforcement panel discussion entitled: When Police Shoot: A Dialogue on the Use of ForceonDecember 3 at 6:00 PM at the US Navy Memorial’s Burke Theater. The event will provide an opportunity for a national discussion on police training and procedure, and the use of force.
This new discussion panel series will explore contemporary issues in law enforcement in order to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Guests will hear from DeKalb County (GA) Deputy Chief Operating Officer and the President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Cedric L. Alexander, PhD, award-winning author and Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University Michael Eric Dyson, PhD, and former Cincinnati (OH) Chief of Police Thomas Streicher, Jr. The event will be moderated by BET television host Jeff Johnson.
The Museum’s Conversations on Law Enforcement program—generously funded by Target—is an extension of the Museum’s popular Witness to History program. These new events will focus on contemporary issues that affect law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.
Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Space is limited; registered guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by November 21, 2014. For more information, contact WitnesstoHistory@nleomf.org or contact Alyssa Foley at 202.737.7869
NOTE: Media representatives planning to cover this event are required to register, in advance, by contacting Steve Groeninger at steve@nleomf.org or 202.737.7135. Please provide your name and affiliation.
