Flint, Connolly & Walker, LLP, to host Law Enforcement Appreciation Event August 19

Canton, GA, August, 2016 – Following the recent series of deadly attacks on U.S. law enforcement, the principal partners of Flint, Connolly & Walker, LLP not only raised a flag along Main Street symbolic of their appreciation to the men and women in blue, but also have put together an event to pay it forward to all first responders who serve the people of Cherokee and Pickens counties.

Members of the law enforcement community in both counties are invited to attend a Law Enforcement Appreciation Event on Friday, August 19, from 3:30-8:30 p.m. at their main office at 131 East Main Street, Canton, GA, 30114. At the event, attendees will be treated to a barbecue dinner provided by Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q, co-sponsor of the event, and they will have the opportunity to take advantage of a free, private legal consultation with one of the eight attorneys on staff.

“We have collective knowledge developed over the years of practice and experience, which allows us to offer insight and advice to our clients on a variety of legal matters. This is our chance to share our knowledge and skills with these officers. Our event will turn the tables a little bit, by providing police officers with an opportunity to sit across from an attorney and ask him or her the questions, rather than the other way around,” said Doug Flint, managing partner of the firm. John Connolly, principal partner of the firm, said the five-hour timeframe was strategically set to allow for law enforcement professionals to come to the event after their shifts end.

“These men and women are our neighbors and community members. I have seen first-hand how difficult their jobs can be, and wanted our local law enforcement community to know that we support them. They are proud to serve us and this is our opportunity to serve them,” he said. For David Walker, another principal partner in the firm, hosting the event and raising the flag was not only a symbol of solidarity, but deeply personal. “My dad is retired from law enforcement and I have known members of this community my entire life. I have seen my mother awake all night worrying while he was on arrest raids. Most people have no clue about the demands of the job – not only on the police officer, but on their loved ones as well,” Walker said.

Officers at the event who are unable to meet with a member of the Flint, Connolly & Walker team will be offered an appointment at a future date to have their free consultation.For more information, call Flint, Connolly & Walker, LLP, at 770-720-4411.

