US Department of Homeland Security Approves EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.’s Lab for Testing Emergency Responder Radios

Company’s engineering lab meets standards for interoperability

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has formally approved the company’s engineering lab to test emergency responder radios for standards compliance. This approval is part of the DHS’ Project 25 Compliance Assessment Program, which will provide more than 60,000 emergency response agencies nationwide with a consistent and traceable method to gather P25 compliance information on the products they buy..

“Our engineering lab demonstrated its competence by completing a rigorous and objective assessment process based on internationally accepted standards,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “We are now qualified by the DHS to assess interoperability. Our products have passed interoperability tests at government facilities, in independent test labs, and even in the labs of our biggest competitor. First responders can now have even greater confidence in our Project 25 compliant solutions such as our award-winning ES Series radios with the Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder, or our innovative Trunked IP25 and Conventional IP25 infrastructure systems.”

“Recognized labs are essential to the success of the P25 CAP program,” said Dr. David Boyd, Director of the Command, Control and Interoperability Division within the DHS Science and Technology Directorate. “Until now, emergency response agencies have purchased and used equipment developed by disparate manufacturers. Often operating on different spectra, this equipment prevented interoperable communications when responding to critical incidents. P25 CAP will, for the first time, allow the emergency response community to be confident that the equipment they purchase is, in fact, interoperable.”

About the P25 Compliance Assessment Program (CAP)

Managed in partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Office of Law Enforcement Standards and a coalition of emergency responders and communications equipment manufacturers, the P25 CAP establishes an independent compliance assessment process to ensure communications equipment interoperates, conforms to P25 standards, and meets performance requirements. P25 standards allow radios to interoperate regardless of manufacturer, thereby enabling emergency responders to communicate as necessary.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

