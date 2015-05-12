Aviat Wins Nationwide Public Safety LTE Backhaul Deal in UAE

CTR Microwave Routers Enable Next-Generation Network Design

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (May 2015) /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, announced an agreement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agency to implement CTR microwave routers in a new public safety LTE network. This exemplifies how networks worldwide are moving to a common broadband LTE infrastructure optimally backhauled by Layer 3 microwave networking.

Initial deployments will comprise CTR 8540 microwave routers. When the customer deploys commercial LTE, Layer 3 services at the network edge will be introduced into the network via IP/MPLS technology.

“Aviat and strategic partner Atlas Telecom are proud to consummate this business with the security agency,” says Mohamed Mubarak, UAE territory manager, Aviat Networks. “Atlas enables us to leverage our long mission-critical backhaul experience while implementing the latest microwave networking technology in this public safety system, giving peace of mind to all Emiratis.”

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is a leading global provider of microwave networking solutions transforming communications networks to handle the exploding growth of IP-centric, multi-Gigabit data services. With more than 750,000 systems installed around the world, Aviat Networks provides LTE-proven microwave networking solutions to mobile operators, including some of the largest and most advanced 4G/LTE networks in the world. Public safety, utility, government and defense organizations trust Aviat Networks’ solutions for their mission-critical applications where reliability is paramount. In conjunction with its networking solutions, Aviat Networks provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to effectively and seamlessly migrate to next-generation Carrier Ethernet/IP networks. For more than 50 years, customers have relied on Aviat Networks’ high performance and scalable solutions to help them maximize their investments and solve their most challenging network problems. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aviat Networks operates in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

