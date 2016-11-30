Virginia 911 center takes an innovative approach to use IP dispatch consoles with its Motorola ASTRO Conventional radio system

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Avtec Inc., the nation’s leading independent provider of Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) dispatch console systems, and its channel partner, GCS Electronics & Communications (GCS), has successfully upgraded the dispatch console technology at the Martinsville‐Henry County 911 center in Virginia.

Prior to the upgrade, the 911 center used Orbacom TDM‐150 dispatch consoles connected to a Motorola ASTRO® Conventional radio system. The legacy consoles had been obsoleted with parts and support becoming increasingly difficult to find. The 911 center needed a new Internet Protocol (IP) dispatch console system, but its ASTRO® Conventional radio system posed a major obstacle since it used a proprietary analog protocol that is not compatible with IP technology. A new IP console system meant the entire radio network would need to be replaced, a cost the 911 center couldn’t afford. But GCS had a better idea.

By using Avtec’s new Radio over Internet Protocol Module (RIC‐M™), the proprietary ASTRO® Conventional v.24 protocol is converted into a standard IP interface. The RIC‐M solution enables seamless communication between the existing ASTRO radio system and Avtec’s pure IP Scout™ console. Connecting to an IP‐based console like Scout creates the opportunity for enhanced dispatching capabilities and the possibility to interface to virtually any other type of radio system.

“We were looking for a system that was non‐proprietary, and would function well with other radio systems,” said Martinsville‐Henry County Emergency 911 Center Director J.R. Powell. “Because our 911 center is a joint center between multiple jurisdictions, there are many different radio systems involved. We needed a console system that would play well with a variety of radio networks without having to reinvent the wheel. It needed to be affordable too.”

To finance the console replacement, Martinsville‐Henry County 911 is using GCS’ Console Systems as a Service program which bundles the equipment lease with implementation, training, and ongoing support services into one monthly payment.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec, Inc. provides pure Internet Protocol (IP) dispatch console solutions for the transportation, public safety, utility, business and industry, and government markets. For more than 35 years, customers have chosen Avtec’s award‐winning technology for their mission‐critical dispatch centers. There are thousands of Scout Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) consoles installed worldwide. Visit www.avtecinc.com or www.ric‐m.com to learn more.

About GCS Electronics and Communications

GCS Electronics & Communications provides critical communications solutions for business and governmental markets. Since 1993, customers have chosen GCS to provide effective and innovative radio communications for a multitude of applications. Find a complete solution for your organization at www.gcseac.com or contact us at 276.632.9700.